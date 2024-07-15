India's richest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani's wedding festivities with the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, were a grand celebration. And, his ethnic outfits were much in the spirit of the auspicious occasion.

Each ensemble he wore during the celebrations exuded a regal charm, showcasing the finest of Indian craftsmanship while helping him embrace tradition at its best. Even his accessory game was truly flawless.

So, without any further ado, let’s zoom right in and have a proper look at the 7 super stylish custom ensembles donned by Anant Ambani for the wedding festivities.

7 times Anant Ambani has us swooning over his classy outfits:

Custom Manish Malhotra look for Grah Shanti Puja:

The beloved son of Nita Ambani opted for an elegant and bold full-sleeved red kurta set for his Grah Shanti Puja. This classy and long kurta, crafted by Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish Malhotra, had elegant gold embroidery work on its sleek borders.

It was paired with white fitted pants for a rather classy look. He also layered the kurta with a matching sleeveless bandhgala jacket, which was laden with gold nature-inspired embroidery and jeweled buttons.

Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla look for a grand wedding:

Anant Ambani looked like a modern-day prince for his grand wedding. He opted for a beautifully embroidered golden kurta set that undoubtedly spoke volumes. The full-sleeved bandhgala kurta had formal shoulder pads with a heavily embroidered and uniquely textured jacket that was just all things alluring.

He paired it with matching fitted ankle-length pants. This set, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, was a work of art. He also added a layered necklace with an artistic brooch.

Custom Sabyasachi Mukherjee look for Jaimala ceremony:

How could one possibly forgo Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s magical designs for Indian weddings? Mukesh Ambani’s son made quite the fashionable statement in a custom red kurta set designed by the ace designer for his Jaimala ceremony.

This classy look featured a long full-sleeved kurta with Sabyasachi’s signature red as a base. He also added matching pants and emerald accessories to finish the look. This was elevated with intricate gold floral embroidery work.

Custom Rahul Mishra look for Garba night:

When it’s Garba night, how can one stay away from the dance floor? After all, it’s a night of celebration, music, dance and vibrant fashion. This was exactly what Anant Ambani served with his classy pink kurta set.

The long full-sleeved kurta was layered with a sleeveless bandhgala jacket and was beautifully decorated with multicolored nature-inspired embroidery work. Rahul Mishra blew us away with this one!

Custom Raghavendra Rathore look for Mameru festivities:

Anant Ambani served yet another unforgettable vibrant look in orange for his Mameru ceremony with Radhika Merchant, who twinned with her groom in similar hues with a Bandhani print lehenga. The custom Raghavendra Rathore look featured a bright orange long full-sleeved kurta with contrasting off-white pants.

He layered this with a sleeveless bandhgala jacket, which was thoroughly laden with floral embroidery work and crystal embellishments. We loved the groom’s shimmery ensemble.

Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla look for sangeet night:

Anant Ambani served pure luxury merged with pure fashion finesse for his sangeet night look. He wore a midnight blue bandhgala jacket with matching blue pants and formal shoes. This set was crafted by none other than Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

But, what made this look so special was the fact that it was heavily embellished with real gold embroidery work, done with actual fine gold threads. The nature-inspired embroidery was elevated with jeweled buttons that added some charm.

Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla look for Haldi ceremony:

Isha Ambani’s brother also embraced the power of sunshine and ethnic elegance in a yellow, orange, and white ensemble, designed by his favorite ace esteemed designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble featured an embroidered traditional full-sleeved kurta.

This was further layered with a sleeveless yellow bandhgala jacket with a beautiful golden deer design at its edges. He completed the look with contrasting and comfortable white pajamas to rock the ethnic vibe.

So, are you feeling inspired for the wedding season?

Which one of Anant’s classy picks was your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

