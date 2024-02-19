Anant Ambani's bride-to-be Radhika Merchant wears a custom-made Anamika Khanna pastel lehenga with diamond jewelry

The 3-day pre-wedding celebration that will take place between the 1st and 3rd March 2024 will witness who's who from the Bollywood and business world. Meanwhile, all the eyes are on bride-to-be Radhika Merchant who turned enough heads in pastel Anamika Khanna lehenga for 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony.

Radhika Merchant in Anamika Khanna lehenga for pre-wedding ceremony

Radhika, who is set to marry Anant Ambani, picked a custom-made Anamika Khanna pastel lehenga and what makes the look exclusive is nothing about the outfit is screaming for attention, and yet, it's just so her.

The lehenga featured intricate floral embroidery work in gold. She paired it with a matching blouse and net dupatta having embroidery work in the border. Safe to say, Radhika did opt for a subtle yet so elegant outfit but she will never bored of wearing it again in the coming years.To elevate the look, she accessorised it with a diamond necklace, matching earrings and a maang tikka.

Radhika Merchant pre-wedding hair and makeup look

Fuss-free hairstyles are quite in the trend and interestingly, celebrity makeup and hairstylists are making the most of it this season. 'Less is more' and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding look is a reflection of the same.

Beauty-wise, make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani kept it soft with perfect contouring, pink blush, filled eyebrows, lots of mascara and pink nude lips.

Hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde opted for a half-up half-down look for Merchant finished and styled in soft curls. Clearly, the star of Radhika Merchant's look is undoubtedly her hairdo as her waves perfectly fit the frame.

