Anant Ambani's Rs 13.7 crore watch: 397 stone, white diamonds and a figurine with Bengal Tiger and Lion

Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. has finally unveiled the first look at its latest horological showstopper, the Opera Vantara Green Camo. The brand-new luxury timepiece is intended as a tribute to Anant Ambani’s wildlife initiative, Vantara.

Anant Ambani’s Vantara Watch by Jacob and Co.

In the latest reveal by Jacob & Co., the Opera Vantara Green Camo luxury watch has been unveiled. The timepiece, which speaks volumes about design and style, attempts to capture the essence of Vantara by evoking the serenity and richness of luxury craftsmanship for the wearer.

The large-faced dial features a central 3D figurine of Anant Ambani, serving as the main attraction of the timepiece. The hand-painted figure lends a classy and subtle aesthetic to the overall design, adding depth and character to the watch.

The figurine is dressed in a floral blue outfit, with miniature sculptures and motifs of a lion and a Bengal tiger surrounding it. The inclusion of these wildlife elements symbolizes the conservation of fauna within the Vantara ecosystem. With each added detail, the watch presents a simple yet powerful story about protecting wildlife through intricate miniature craftsmanship.

As always, Jacob & Co. has embraced its signature maximalist styling for the timepiece’s aesthetics. The watch features an intricate green camouflage pattern spread across the case and dial. Adorned with 397 gems, which include demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds, the luxury watch totals approximately 21.98 carats.

A true statement piece, the watch is crafted in white gold and paired with a luxurious alligator leather strap. Sharing the look, the watchmakers said, “Opera Vantara Green Camo brings artistry and intention together—one detail at a time.”

While Jacob & Co. has not revealed the official price of the luxury timepiece, reports suggest that the Vantara watch costs approximately USD 1.5 million, which converts to around Rs 13.7 crore.

This is also not the first time the brand has crafted culturally significant pieces. Previously, Jacob & Co. created a special Ram Janmabhoomi edition, which was earlier sported by Anant Ambani.

