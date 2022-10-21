Ananya Panday in Manish Malhotra's Black outfit twinning with Aditya Roy Kapur is the talk of the B-town

Actress Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur grabbed eyeballs as they posed together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. The actors couldn’t stop looking at each other just as we couldn't stop staring at the rumored couple as coincidentally twinned in black. Rumors suggest the actors were pretty cozy at the Diwali party and just couldn't stop smiling and talking to each other even while posing. Scroll on to find out all about their outfit details.

Ananya Panday in a Manish Malhotra Original

Breaking the conventions of traditional dressing, Ananya Panday was seen in a classy contemporary black co-ord set by Manish Malhotra that included a black bralette blouse with a plunging neckline, and matching flared ethnic trousers that featured a wide-legged style with striking white floral work. She paired the co-ord with a long checkered full-sleaved shrug in black. To accentuate her look, Ananya added a minimal necklace, matching earrings, and a ring. For her makeup, the actress decided to go all glam with flushed cheeks, striking eyes, and pink lips. Ananya’s lightly blow-dried short hair aesthetically complimented her indo-western attire. Aditya Roy Kapur looked equally dapper in his classic black sherwani. The actor kept his look casual with pulled-up sleeves and went all-in with his all-black look and paired the sherwani with black ethnic shoes. The rumored love birds when posed together definitely looked like the beginning of a fairy tale.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur pose together

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur posed together at the Manish Malhotra Diwali bash in their ethnic outfits that definitely fuelled their dating rumor. In fact, the fact that both the stars coincidentally complimented outfits was definitely the cherry on the cake. While the brewing romance captured a lot of attention, the other stars spotted at the event included, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Madhuri Dixit among many others.

Ananya and Aditya’s festive looks get ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

