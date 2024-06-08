Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor look ultimate slay queens in their bodycon dresses

Bodycon dresses have become an iconic fashion trend, especially among Bollywood celebrities. These figure-hugging garments have graced red carpets, movie premieres, and glamorous events, making them a favourite choice to showcase their curves and style.

Bodycon dresses come in a myriad of styles, fabrics, and designs, making them versatile for various occasions. Two stunning actresses, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, were spotted flaunting their curves in bodycon dresses, setting the fashion trend. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Ananya Panday in a brown bodycon dress

Last night, June 7, all eyes were on Ananya Panday as she stepped out in a stunning ankle-length bodycon dress from the brand Skims. Her strappy brown dress had a fitted silhouette that accentuated her curves, while the stylish design added a touch of suave to her dress.

To accessorise her ensemble, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress kept it simple with a dainty necklace, adding charm without overshadowing her ensemble. Brown Hermes flats gave her look a stylish and comfortable touch.

Ananya wore very little make-up, but her skin was glowing naturally. The blush on her cheeks made her look young and fresh; for her lips, she chose a different colour of pink tint. The actress opted for a sweep of kohl on her eyes, and her arched eyebrows completed the look on her face. Finally, she let her hair be open for the occasion, and the hair flowing over her shoulders made her look more charming and elegant.

Janhvi Kapoor in a white bodycon dress

Today, June 8, the spotlight shifted to Janhvi Kapoor, spotted rocking a bodycon dress with equal elegance and flair. The Mili actress picked a white mini body-con dress with a structured bodice and form-fitting silhouette, highlighting her curves. The actress layered her dress with a white blazer with yellow floral accents to elevate her outfit. This added texture to her outfit, injecting a playful vibe.

Her choice of accessories featured pearl earrings, matching her dress and white heels, which elongated her silhouette. The actress’ make-up was fresh and radiant. She opted for subtle pink eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed eyes. She opted for pink lipstick, which blushed cheeks gave a healthy glow to her complexion. Her tousled hair finished her look perfectly.

With both Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor wearing bodycon dresses, it is safe to say that this dress type is here to stay in Bollywood. More such beautiful actresses continue to open up about their sense of style. It is not surprising to see more bodycon dresses being sported by Bollywood celebs in upcoming events.

