Bollywood’s favorite young divas, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, have always been able to keep their fashion game on point. They have served some of the most unexpectedly fresh outfits, inspiring Gen-Z fashionistas around the globe. However, this isn’t just limited to Industry events, parties, and the airport. The divas have been serving some serious vacation wear inspiration at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Italian cruise bash.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan have been rocking their vacation wear game on the cruise bash, and the photos that they posted were proof. Why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at their outfits?

Ananya Panday’s trend-worthy vacation-ready choices:

The Dream Girl 2 actress knows just how to turn heads with her fashionable choices, and her stylish ensembles made a convincing case for fashion fabulousness. The first ensemble that she wore featured a stylish black-based sleeveless top with sleek straps and a plunging neckline. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

This printed piece was paired with a matching printed floor-length skirt that screamed all things alluring. These chic picks, created by none other than Chanel, were just the prettiest. This stylish outfit was completed with Shield glasses, worth Rs. 74,300. What a look!

Advertisement

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress also knows just how to slay in incomparable dresses. Her vibrant yellow dress from the vacation pictures made our hearts beat faster. The sleeveless dress, created by none other than the fashion mavens at Dice Kayek, had shimmery embellished broad straps and bow-like embellishments on the chest, which added to the look.

Even the upper-thigh length hemline and the super hot plunging neckline were just the most fiery elements. The silk material of the dress along with its hue looked great on the diva.

Sara Ali Khan’s fiercely fashionable vacation wear picks:

The Ae Watan Mere Watan actress always knows just how to keep her vacation fashion choices on fleek, and her pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise bash proved her fashion supremacy. The fashion queen is visibly serving both, effortlessly elegant and quirky as well as cute looks during her vacation.

One of her casual looks featured a strapless multicolored tube dress from Saaksha and Kinni. The pleated dress looked more appealing than ever. It was completed with a pink scarf and white sunglasses. We also loved the mesmerizing blue printed shirt tunic look with a quilted sling bag.

The other elegant ensemble featured an incomparably gorgeous blue-colored calf-length midi dress that looked all things amazing. The double strap design along with the classy print of the piece were just great. However, the deep and plunging neckline as well as the side-slit of the piece also added a sultry edge to the ensemble.

The sheer embellished dress, from Falguni Shane Peacock, was paired with classy sandals and a white scarf. She also added a high-end shimmery YSL bag to elevate the look.

So, are you feeling inspired to take your vacation fashion game to the next level for the upcoming summer vacation season? Which one of the diva’s vacation-ready outfits was your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone merges comfort with style in white silk floral-printed top and denim jeans