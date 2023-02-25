Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are true blue besties and their Maison Goyard mini bags agree

Beauties and their bags. The journey of Maison Goyard in the celebrity world has been in the thick of it unexpectedly and stylishly. We all possess a cohesive nature for not letting go of bags even though those run out of trendy charisma. And, effortlessly the Parisian perfection is taking over the first show and many after from mega to mini sizes. At this point, we've seen what Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have found in common, a fascination for mini handbags. Colours apart but united by chic.

And as a result, we just got curious about Bollywood girls and their accessories. Love in the form of bags is the language we relate to. Here's proof that we need more options for minis and our closets need to be literally replaced. Ananya got behind this cute little bag recently when she was spotted at the screening of The Night Manager in Mumbai. Do you want this casual outfit in your life? A simple and tight-fitted classic white t-shirt needs to be clubbed with bell-bottom pants.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor in cool outfits

Ananya Panday In this world of everyday wearables, we do want a bag that is as good as an investment and a big bonus like a 'go-with-all looks' right? The Liger actress's reversible shoulder bag was curated from Chevroches calfskin which was finished up with the signature Goyardine canvas in shades of blue and white. Should you carry the world in your handbag, then please forget this conversation.

Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya's athleisure look was cooly red and white. So when you set your status to going out to the gym, pick up sweatpants from Hollister. The two-shaded number was styled by the diva with a cropped tee. She styled her look with Puma slides, tinted sunnies, and top handle blood red bag. You can check out the 'Anjou' mini bag for more reasons to swoon at.

Can you rate their looks on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

