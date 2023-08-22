Ananya Panday brings back '90s old fashion charm in Alex Perry side-cut-out gown that costs Rs 2 Lacs

With the promotion of her new film, Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday has been setting fashion goals with her exquisite style. She has left no stone unturned, from wearing brilliant and colorful sarees that radiate elegance to effortlessly ravishing in bodycon gowns that showcased her contours. She recently captivated everyone with her traditional costume, sporting ivory and green outfits that highlighted her elegance and poise. And now, she stunned with her newest pick - a magnificent velvet blue outfit that highlighted her beauty and added a touch of regality to her look.

Ananya Panday in a sleek one-shoulder gown with daring cutaway middle

Ananya Panday made another fashion statement with her current look. She walked the red carpet in a one-shoulder-sleeved gown that radiated refinement and charm. The daring cutaway portion of the gown was its prominent element adding a hint of sensuality to the outfit. Ananya's slim thighs were nicely highlighted by the long-fitting skirt, demonstrating her exceptional fashion sense. This basic velvet gown, designed by famous brand Alex Perry, costs a whopping Rs. 2,33,054.

Ananya Panday shines in a velvet blue outfit paired with exquisite glittery jewelry

Ananya Panday, the youth fashion icon, has once again wowed everyone with her flawless fashion sense. Her current velvet blue ensemble was pushed to the next level with magnificent sparkling jewelry by Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The centerpiece of her costume was a necklace encrusted with stunning blue stones that simply stole the show. Glittery bracelets and rings complemented the necklace and offered a sense of elegance and shine to her entire outfit. Ananya's Ayana Silver Jewellery ear cuffs were the ideal finishing touch, adding a touch of refinement to the ensemble.

Ananya Panday, Bollywood's style guru, stunned fans with her new look, which was expertly done by Meagan Concessio. Ayesha Devitre beautifully fashioned a sleek high bun for her attire, which brought a sense of refinement to her entire look. The tightly wrapped dress emphasized her shape nicely, producing a stretched yet graceful profile. Ananya chose minimal makeup to complement her attire, which was expertly done by Stacy Gomes, enabling her innate beauty to show through. She finished the ensemble with a pair of exquisite Jimmy Choo shoes that gave a touch of glitz. Ananya Panday's excellent selections continue to revolutionize fashion, seamlessly merging style and grace.

Ananya Panday's aesthetic selections continue to attract and excite us, and we look forward to seeing the next appearance.

