Ananya Panday channels her inner Chanel girl in tweed co-ord set and whole lot of slay

Ananya Panday redefined the co-ords trend yesterday. Frankly speaking, she transformed herself into a very bona fide Chanel girl; now let's have a better look at her outfit.

For the occasion, the diva wore a super stunning tweed wool co-ord set from Chanel in a spotless white tone that radiated an old-school vibe. The cropped jacket came with a front button fastening, crop sleeves with cuffs, and four front patch pockets, which gave the jacket a refined look. The straight hem gave shape to the whole ensemble, but it got a bit interesting—the jacket is embellished with detailed 3D starfish and shell embellishments.

And she didn't stop there! Ananya matched the jacket to a tweed skirt of a matching color carrying the same whiff of the whimsical motif, thus doing a head-to-toe Chanel fantasy. The 3D embellishments gave her the tactile, luxe finish, leaving a sprinkle of seaside charm that's anything but predictable.

For an outfit that screams dreamy sophistication, The Call Me Bae actress paired her tweed skirt with see-through strappy heels. Elongating her frame and keeping the focus purely on her outfit, Ananya's shoe game was on point—elegant yet understated.

Her hair was styled in a neat side parting and beautiful glossy tresses that brought a touch of luxury to the look and gave us seriously red-carpet-ready vibes.

But the real magic was in her makeup. Ananya Panday opted for a glazed doughnut-like glow—dewy, radiant, and mesmerizing. A touch of berry blush brought a pop of color to her cheeks, while a generous dusting of champagne highlighter added an ethereal shimmer. She kept her brows perfectly defined and let her eyes do the talking with smoky kohl-rimmed lids, mascara-coated lashes, and a sultry finish that was equal parts chic and playful.

Advertisement

But the real magic was in her makeup. Ananya went for a glazed doughnut-like glow: dewy, radiant, and just magical. She applied berry blush for a burst of color on her cheeks, while champagne highlighter added a generous dusting of ethereal shimmer. Defined brows framed her eyes, which took center stage and smoky kohl-rimmed lids, mascara-coated lashes, and a sultry finish that was equal parts chic and playful.

And let's not forget her lips—the scene stealer, of course. Ananya preferred glossy rose lips, which gave a shiny finish.

This co-ord set by Chanel was complemented well by the flawless beauty of Ananya Panday, who resembled just stepping out of a high-fashion dream. She reminded us of why she's a true-blue fashionista by wearing starfish, shells, and a whole lot of glazed perfection. Bravo, Ananya!

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's bold blue gown and Sara's shimmering mini dress bring extra dose of style to this festive season