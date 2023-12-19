Ananya Panday defines luxury in a black blazer, crop top, mini skirt, and Prada slides worth Rs. 78,353

Ananya Panday, the uber-trendy Gen-Z phenomenon, was all over the red carpet at her latest film's premiere, proving once more why she is a trailblazer due to her skill with style. Ananya combined formal and casual elements to create an incredibly eye-catching look.

While she is frequently seen wearing tiny dresses, she stunned everyone this time with something new and interesting. So prepare to be astonished as we dig into the Dream Girl 2 actress’ latest fashion choice.

Ananya Panday’s modern fashion finesse in crop top, skirt and jacket

Ananya Panday recognizes how to make people turn heads when it comes to fashion! She wore a stylish white crop top shirt with a round neck to the film's premiere, exuding calm and relaxed vibes. The SOTY 2 star combined it with a black short skirt with a stylish denim patch, giving her appearance a little edge.

The Liger diva added a black jacket with an exquisite lapel collar to complete her ensemble. She also cuffed her jacket's sleeves to show off her unique style and add comfort. Panday's ability to mix and match different pieces with ease is what sets her apart in the fashion industry.

Ananya Panday’s choice of unique and luxurious accessories

Let's discuss the Gehraiyaan fame’s accessory game now! She rocked it with her one-of-a-kind ear cuffs. These stone-studded gems were not your typical lobe earrings; they dangled below the conventional lobe, providing flair and making an impact. And when it came to footwear, Ananya's Prada slides epitomized luxury.

These fuzzy slides exuded refinement and ease, but check out the kicker: they cost a whopping RS. 78,353! The price of these slides alone will take you by surprise. While the quantity of accessories in this style is small, the price tag is high enough to make any individual's jaw drop.

The Khaali Peeli diva grasps how to create a statement with only a few properly selected accessories.

More about Ananya Panday’s hair and makeup

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress looked stunning with her ensemble. Now let's talk about her makeup and hair. Her skin looked flawless due to a beautiful and shining makeup base. The flashes bounced off her gorgeous skin as she smiled and posed for the cameras. Her cheeks were flawlessly flushed, providing a pop of color and accentuating her natural radiance.

She wore a wonderful light pink lipstick shade that suited her entire appearance. But it wasn't only Ananya's makeup that stood out; her hairstyle was equally amazing. Her hair was perfectly brushed and left open with a sophisticated side part, giving a sense of easy glamor to her attire.

It's time to applaud Ananya Panday for always pushing the limits with her stunning fashion statements. She has once again wowed us with her capacity to seamlessly blend casual and formal designs.

She seamlessly mixed a fashionable crop top with a smart jacket in this ensemble, producing a combination that is simultaneously stunning and inspiring. So tell us, do you like this style just as much as we do? Leave your opinions in the comments section below.

