Ananya Panday exudes ethnic glam in Rimple & Harpreet’s earthly gold suzani lehenga and custom black blouse

The Bollywood bae Ananya Panday’s fashion sense always tops the charts. She recently attended the wedding of a close friend, looking radiant in a desi and glamorous avatar. For the celebration, she donned a multi-colored lehenga that left everyone in awe. Curious about the details? Keep reading!

Ananya Panday, known for her bold style statements, mesmerized in an earthy gold Suzani lehenga paired with a custom black velvet blouse from Rimple & Harpreet’s classic collection. This ensemble struck the perfect balance between intricate patterns and minimalism, ensuring a standout look. The velvet blouse featured full sleeves and a round neckline, perfectly tailored to hug her frame, making it appear as if it was crafted exclusively for her.

In contrast to the simple blouse, Ananya Panday opted for a stunning multi-colored lehenga adorned with intricate artwork and embroidery. The broad gota-textured borders added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble. This Ananya Panday-inspired classy lehenga is ideal for wedding celebrations, offering a flawless blend of style and glamour. It’s the ultimate choice for girls looking to steal the spotlight.

To complete her look, the Call Me Bae actress styled a traditional choker necklace that gracefully hugged her neckline. This statement piece featured intricate craftsmanship, showcasing a broad design with delicate dangler details. Complementing the choker, Ananya chose oversized, round traditional earrings that stood out beautifully, thanks to her perfectly styled hair. She kept her locks open, with one side tucked behind her ear, letting her natural flow and accessories take center stage.

For a flawless finish, the Bollywood style icon accentuated her appearance with a radiant base, enhanced by a soft blush glow, kajal, thin black eyeliner, defined brows, and glossy light-shade lipstick. She kept her makeup subtle, perfectly complementing her outfit and seamlessly tying the entire look together. The round bindi placed between her brows added the perfect traditional touch, completing her ensemble effortlessly.

Ananya Panday’s lehenga look exuded a regal charm, making it an ideal choice for wedding celebrations. This impeccable blend of vibrant design and minimalism, paired with traditional accessories, was a stunning example of elegance and allure—truly a sight to behold.

