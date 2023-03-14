Ananya Panday flaunts ultimate bridesmaid style in baby pink Amit Aggarwal lehenga at Alanna Panday’s mehendi

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ivor McCray on March 16, and their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted a few days ago. Ananya Panday has been serving some uber-chic looks at Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities. Just two days ago, Ananya was seen wearing a beautiful white dress from Saakshi & Kinni at Alanna’s bridal shower. Now, Ananya Panday has left us mesmerized once again as she flaunted the perfect ‘sister of the bride’ look in a baby pink Amit Aggarwal lehenga, as she arrived at her cousin Alanna’s mehendi ceremony.

Ananya Panday looks dreamy in a pastel pink Amit Aggarwal lehenga

Ananya Panday looked like a princess bridesmaid in a stylish pink lehenga from designer Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya Panday’s ensemble for Alanna’s mehendi exuded a chic, contemporary look. The lehenga was a flowy, baby pink pleated long skirt, and the actress paired it with a tiny blush pink off-shoulder top. Apart from the off-shoulder neckline, the bralette also had delicate straps. Ananya ditched elaborate accessories, and took the minimal approach by simply opting for diamond earrings. Check out the pictures below.

Her minimal dewy makeup was on point, and her rosy nude lipstick complemented the outfit really well. She tied her hair back in a messy ponytail, with face-framing tendrils let loose at the front. Needless to say, Ananya made for a stylish bridesmaid at Alanna’s wedding festivities, and these dreamy pictures are proof!

We absolutely loved Ananya Panday’s outfit, makeup, and everything else about her simple yet stunning look. What did you think? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday exudes glam in pink lehenga; Chunky Pandey, Bobby Deol arrive for Alanna Panday’s mehendi-PICS