Ananya Panday gives an ultimate cool-girl inspo at the airport in a black sweatshirt and muted straight-fit pants

Ananya Panday knows how to rock airport looks with absolute fashion goals, and her recent winter-perfect outfit has everyone going crazy. Just spotted at the airport, the actress nailed cozy chic, and we officially pinned this look to our winter mood board! Let's check out her outfit more closely.

Ananya Panday just proved that comfy can be ultra-cool, and we are so here for it! The sweet Bollywood actress was recently seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a crew neckline and full sleeves, giving it an ultimate laid-back look. But this was not just an ordinary sweatshirt; she had an entire logo screen print on the front to add just the right edge to her off-duty fashion airport look.

Not choosing a regular pair of jeans, Ananya, the diva, styled her sweatshirt with brown straight-fit pants. The result is the ultimate chill-and-chic combo: a low-key, high-impact outfit that makes effortless cool-girl energy.

But Ananya did not stop at this: she took accessorizing to another level! Casual with Loro Piana loafers, the epitome of understated luxury, and a Bottega Venetta bag slung over her shoulder, adding a touch of elegance to her laid-back vibe. The sophisticated bag and shoes complemented the relaxed nature of her outfit, proving that luxury can be comfortable, too.

In the middle partition, Ananya kept her style classy yet simple. Her makeup, on the other hand, was fresh but had a no-makeup appeal, thanks to the addition of a barely-there base and glow effect, which purposely revealed her features. Indeed, it was perfectly complemented by the free, casual finish of her outfit.

Ananya Panday's outfit is just a suitable option for casual, stylish occasions. One can wear it for a relaxed brunch, coffee with a friend, and running errands in town. Another excellent option is traveling, particularly at the airport, due to its comfortable yet chic element. Minimal makeup and loose hair are the perfect match for this look.

Her looks are truly one of those casual chic inspirations that anyone could copy. With the right mix of luxury, comfort, and effortless glam, she’s proving once again that less is more. Time to take some notes and update your wardrobes!

