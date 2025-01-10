Ananya Panday gives glam approach to her everyday fashion, blending street style with soft makeup

Ananya Panday ditches glam and decides to make the casual her new fashion statement. Last night, she left us swooning over her with a minimal fashion approach in the basic crop and jeans, the perfect fit for all college girls. This understated fit was an ideal pick to keep her appearance cool and simple, proving you don’t need to be too blingy to shine. Let’s check the details of her outfit.

Ananya Panday’s cute look is what we needed to give a bright start to our day. She was snapped rocking a casual crop top with a round neckline and short sleeves. The top had a slightly fitted bodice that wrapped her body to the waist, and the cute “Trouble” print added a playful charm to her appearance. This versatile pick is for casual outings and college-going girls.

She paired her top with the casual denim wide-leg jeans. Featuring a bit of shaded texture, the jeans were high-waisted and had loose fitting details that ensured comfort with a hint of style. The actress also flaunted her toned midriff while wearing the trendy outfit.

With the tiny earrings and bracelets, the actress added the right and minimum accessorized touch to her appearance. These were everyday-friendly and could be opted for any kind of outing.

The actress always believed in soft makeup glam, so she kept it simple with concealer and foundation base and enhanced it with the rosy blush glow, designed brows, and the light-shaded glossy lipstick. It gave all the soft-girl vibes.

As for her hair, she decided to keep it open, flowing below her shoulders and styled in loose waves. For a relaxing look, she tucked some hair strands behind the ear. To complete her simplistic appearance, the actress threw on flat footwear—the perfect addition to her everyday look.

With that, she beautifully balanced glam and minimalism. The actress also showed us one can effortlessly merge minimalism with glam. This Ananya Panday-inspired look is all you need for stepping out for casual outings in the city.

What do you think of this Ananya Panday look? Let us know in the comments below!

