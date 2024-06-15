Ananya Panday gives her airport look a trendy spin by layering trench coat over black top and joggers

Airports have become like fashion runways where celebrities show off their stylish looks one after another. Some celebrities wear fancy outfits, while others prefer to stay comfortable yet chic; Ananya Panday is one such celebrity.

We have often observed that when Ananya Panday chooses to travel, her outfits are both stylish and comfortable. Her airport looks usually include trendy yet relaxed clothing like oversized sweaters, joggers, or loose denim.

She knows how to balance comfort with chicness, and this time was no different. Check out her latest airport look, which might give you cues on how to travel in style while being comfortable.

Ananya Panday’s latest airport look

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport on the morning of June 15, and she caught our attention with her outfit choice. She opted for a sleek ensemble consisting of a black top, which she tucked inside black joggers.

Adding a touch of sophistication, she layered her outfit with a neutral-toned trench coat that featured notch lapels and fell to ankle length. The coat kept her warm and made her look really put together and classy. It showed how Dream Girl 2 actress knows how to dress comfortably yet still look fashionable without even trying too hard.

Apart from the airport, Ananya’s outfit is perfect for running errands on the weekend or if you are doing work from home, this outfit strikes the ideal balance between comfort and professionalism.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s glam and accessories

The Khaali Peeli actress added some cool accessories to her airport look. She wore a black cap, a small pendant with matching earrings, and comfy green trainers on her feet. To carry her essentials, she opted for a maroon Bottega Venetta bag with a price tag of Rs. 8,25,000.

The actress went for a natural look at the airport. She decided not to wear any make-up, letting her skin stay fresh and natural. The only make-up she chose was a hint of pink lip tint to add a subtle touch of color. Her hair was left open and loose, flowing freely around the shoulders.

Today, airports - in this age of social media and constant paparazzi - have become places where celebrities can flaunt their fashions. If you look at how Ananya Panday dresses at the airport, you will notice that fashionable dressing can also be comfortable, setting trends for many to follow. So, next time you travel, take a cue from Ananya Panday and find that perfect balance between comfort and fashion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 14 times Ananya Panday turned heads with her monotone dressing style