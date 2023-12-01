Ananya Panday gives stylish nod to past in frayed hem corset top and high-waisted combo

Guess who's returning with yet another gorgeous appearance? It's none other than Ananya Panday, the fashion icon herself! This fashion-forward diva's excellent sense of style never ceases to impress us, and her current cream-colored look is no exception. Ananya flawlessly blends traditional and modern clothing styles, resulting in a distinct and individualized look that stands out.

With this latest style, the Dream Girl 2-star shows that she is a stylish Gen-Z diva. The cream color lends a hint of refinement, while the carefully selected accessories take the entire ensemble to the next level. Keep reading for further details on this stunning look!

Ananya Panday showcases retro style in a frayed hem corset with high-waisted pants

Ananya Panday wore an elegant cream ensemble highlighted by a unique corset top. The eye-catching garment featured a deconstructed asymmetry, accented with black lace trim and drawstring details, providing a stylish contrast and delicate flair. The design was prairie-influenced, with a partially frayed collar and hem enhanced by cream thread stitching along the seams. Ms. Panday handled the adventurous garment with aplomb, showcasing her creative fashion acumen. The overall look was confidently executed.

The Gehraiyaan fame teamed this lovely corset top with equally stunning matching colored trousers. The sleek black zip at the front of these trousers added a sense of modernity to the overall design. Ananya clearly has an eye for detail and understands how to put together an outfit that is both current and one-of-a-kind.

The greatest thing is that the corset top from Polite Society is reasonably priced at Rs. 5,000. Yes, you read that correctly! Ananya displays that you don't have to spend a fortune to appear like a million bucks. So, take a fashion cue from Ananya Panday and get ready to flaunt the cream-colored outfit trend like a genuine fashionista.

More about Ananya Panday’s look!

The Khaali Peeli fame accessorized her cream-colored attire with some fantastic accessories that gave the final touches. First and foremost, she wore a pair of stunning black sunglasses that brought a sense of refinement to her entire outfit. And don't forget about those earrings! Ananya's ears were decorated with thick golden silver earrings with a glossy finish from the renowned Zohra Jewellery. These earrings provided a touch of glitz to the look and took it to the next level. But she didn't stop there; she also wore a black finger ring that stood out due to its contrasting color against the light-colored outfit. This gorgeous ring was from MNSH Design and brought a touch of class and charm to her entire look. And this look was styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

She wore a luminous makeup base for this look, which gave her a dazzling shine. But it was her deeply reddened cheeks that stole the show, providing a rush of color and a youthful energy to her face. Her filled brows properly framed her eyes, giving them a defined and polished appearance. Ananya chose a matte finished muted toned crimson lipstick for a dramatic and elegant accent to her entire makeup look. Stacy Gomes, her excellent makeup artist, deserves full credit for achieving this amazing look. But the splendor does not end there. Ananya wore her hair in loose waves with a center split, giving her an effortlessly elegant and comfortable look. Ayesha Devitre was the genius behind her stunning hairdo.

Ananya Panday's frayed hem is an homage to the past as well as proof of her ability to create trends. The frayed hem trend has its roots in the DIY culture of the 1960s and 1970s, particularly during the hippie period. It's intriguing to observe how historical fashion trends resurface and become important again in the present. Ananya's choice to add a frayed hem into her attire proves her fashion-forward attitude and desire to try new looks. Whether you like it or not, Ananya Panday has once again demonstrated her distinct sense of style and ability to make a statement with her fashion choices.

