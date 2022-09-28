Ananya Panday in a Del Core pantsuit aces every bit of edgy glamour like a pro; Yay or Nay?

Most of us are too invested in building up our own empire of ethnic ensembles right now because the festive fever is officially in. But, as a compulsive outfit hoarder, your instincts just won't let you focus on just one. There's a stylish and spiced-up iteration to what most pantsuits ideally like. Found just recently: a pantsuit has stepped into the realm of Bollywood block, happy to follow you Ananya Panday. Made to last? Made to be worn to informal events as well? You will only hear a 'yes on repeat' from us as a response.

When a classy look gets a classier update. This modern take on pantsuits is just what we needed. A refresh is a refresh and if you don't pull off something new or trendy, is it any fun? Any note-worthy? Okay, not always, but once in a 'black moon' at least? Monochrome references of outfits have been served to the brim and are we done? No, never.

This bonafide pantsuit rocked by the Liger actress is a creation of Del Core, founded by Daniel Del Core. Seems like Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio had a blast on her birthday in bringing this look together. The blazer was all about exaggerated details from its sleeves to lapels. This single-breasted blazer and flared trousers call for attention with the white accents that gave it all the spotlight. Oh, not to miss the not-so-regular white cuffs and the markings of coffee shade. For a blingy thumbs up, Ananya's look was accessorised with Swarovski accessories.