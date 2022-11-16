Ananya Panday in a Elisabetta Franchi jumpsuit and Swarovski jewellery serves a sparkly-chic party look

Our minds are overflowing party outfit references for the season but Ananya Panday's latest look from New York City occupies all the hot seat. So. Black. So. Glossy. She brought back some fashion drama with this look. Verdict: We found the best jumpsuit available and it is serious style goals. The Liger actress embodied hot-girl energy and it looks in favour of a fail-safe formula. So, why do we sound so impressed?

We're a little away from taking the best decision ever which is what to wear for our next party look. Are you ready for this? The 24-year-old donned a jumpsuit from Elisabetta Franchi which looked everything so chic. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio and Ananya proved to be the best fashion team yet again. Her one-piece outfit featured a broad and boat neckline, it looked ruched and royal with a ring. Not the regular kind, it had a bunch of bezel stones.

You could totally bring out your best bombshell look given the cut-out on the midriff. Cut-outs are no more entitled to summers and this satin lycra-made attire is something even the nattiest of the fashion set wouldn't be able to resist. It costs approximately Rs. 32,602.26 and what's the takeaway? Always trust a black coloured-outfit and that you're always ready for some edgy style benefits. As this gem shows that suitable accessories can tie up your look in an exemplary way.



Ananya Panday is all the shine and party inspiration we need



We can't get this off our minds because it includes a big bunch of Swarovski jewellery. Hands are full, the neck, ears, fingers and now our hearts too. She added in a chunky necklace, hands stacked full with bracelets, rings, drop earrings, and ear cuffs, all studded up perfectly. While all these came in hot, her feet too had some pointed-toe pumps on with ample shine. All those sparkly strings, ah, beautiful. Ananya's hairdo was sleek, pretty gelled up, and brushed cleanly.