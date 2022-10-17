Ananya Panday in a Gopi Vaid co-ordinated combo glows up her Diwali style game; Yay or Nay?

Let's talk about Diwali. The shopping thrills are getting amplified as the festival of light, love, and glamour is just a week away. Prepping early is key so count us impressed and sorted as Ananya Panday just begins the festive joys on a striking, fail-proof note. We found the best of the best, all in one reference, and what makes it a major score you ask? It's indo-western and looks utterly chic plus contemporary. It's not W for wrong here, it's win.

New year, new vibe sounds good to us. Feast your eyes as we look at an ensemble that brought it all. She certainly delivered in a Gopi Vaid ensemble as styled by her go-to celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. Nothing tops a lehenga and a saree you think? It's true but maybe not if you're a pro at experimenting. Your heart may remind you that you deserve something new and that's where you should go.

This three-piece set goes out to fashion maximalists. Take that lesson you need from Ananya who recently told Pinkvilla how ready she is for Diwali. She sounded elated and so are we! Under the spotlight now is her Aki pant set picked from the ace designer which the actress donned to Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash yesterday.

The 23-year-old wore a bustier-style top with a halter-neck, mirror work, and sequin embroidery. Festive feels pumped up right, we must say. With a vibrant blend of geometric prints and oriental shapes, the colours and patterns became a highlight. There's coral, red, orange, pink, and so on. This was clubbed with high-waisted panel pants. Tussar silk wasn't the only fabric used to combine this set. It also featured an organza dupatta with an embroidered border.