Ananya Panday in A.L.C dress proves fabulous can be your favourite word twice; Check out its cost here

A fabulous green girl just had some major fun. What about you? Ananya Panday found a dress that gorgeously doubles up as a skirt. Such was the sartorial trick at play when the Liger actress made it to Qatar to watch the semi-finals at the Fifa World Cup 2022. All was green and blue as she cheered on for Argentina. Dresses are unequivocally stylish and a total step above many outfits that may be hard to style. We're glad we discovered a new colour combo through the Bollywood girl to make this season of Christmas a little too merrier.

For those who appreciate the comfort factor or a very complimenting silhouette of a dress, here's a glamorous find. From match to dinner, Ananya showed the roles a dress could pull off. That's how blessed your closet should be not just in December time but all months along. Take an outfit and make it wholly yours by teaming it up with all that you can and putting it out on roll for more events than one. Your ensembles deserve to live their best lives too.

Ananya's A.L.C Sofia tea-length dress features a body-hugging fit. It comes for Rs. 22,720.36 which is now available at Revolve. Can we ever move over a dress so green and nice? Curated from rayon, the ribbed knit jersey attire has a halter-neck strap and a slightly ruffled and asymmetric hem. A sexy date night look? Check. An outfit for a chill dinner with your handsome father? Absolutely. Style it with gold earrings and stilettos or colour block it with hot pink accessories.

Ananya Panday looks like stunning doll in a green dress

Ananya didn't stop here. She was match-ready plus to knew how to keep warm in winter. She topped off the same dress with a blue and white striped jersey which was tied up with a knot and had short sleeves and a crew neck. The 24-year-old carried a ripped light blue denim jacket in hand and a cream baguette bag created a chic look. Also, her hairdo was simple and her makeup included glossy lips.