Ananya Panday in a Laith Maalouf gown takes us back to the glam colour-blocking days; Check out its cost

Another day, another reason why we want Ananya Panday to give us a truckload of style lessons. Sparkly outfits have taken over our social grids and are we remotely surprised that anything no-shine can be just as amazing? It's the colour and silhouette for us. Just when monochrome was levelling up as a trend, the Liger actress proved colour-blocking is now at the frontier. Just yesterday for a red-carpet event, the Bollywood girl showed a free-and-easy but risqué look.

A sexy leap above all those no-skin-baring looks that indicate a fully layered-up outfit for winter, this one-piece outfit will be the next big thing in no time. So, what is that you need to know? Colour-blocking look perfected by Ananya. At the height of party season, let your eyes be on Jordan-based fashion designer Laith Maalouf's gown. It's about time we stop stuffing our looks with lots of accessories when it is unessential. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio's way to styling the Rs. 1,23,824.09 attire was limited in terms of accessories and we lost no interest.

Introducing you to this vibrantly-coloured and curated ensemble with a criss-cross bodice. All that is sexy is in but who cares for drama you think? We do. Do you see the cape draped and placed on her shoulder also extended as a floor-sweeping train at the back? We're seeing something phenomenal, what about you? The red crop top when clubbed with a high-waisted hot pink skirt is the duo of our dreams with the straight skirt which also has a thigh-high slit. Mentally, we have landed at a party location already.

Ananya's chic colour-blocking look in a Laith Maalouf outfit

If you brought the trend back, make it look like a snack with pointed-toe pumps, rings, and mini hoop earrings in a shade of gold or silver. Try and avoid going in for the same hues for both accessories and outfit as this could have one screaming what chaos of colours have led to.

The 24-year-old's hair was tied into a top knot and tendrils complemented it overall. After you have your eyeliner on, what lipstick would you pick? Red or pink? Add some blush for a rosy finish.