Ananya Panday in a printed tiered dress set a glam reminder for us to ace our next date look; Yay or Nay?

Are you sartorially stressed? We absolutely aren't. We all have a dress and that's our chosen one for dates and many more happy outings. Whether you accept this or not, prints are everything now. It's what magic is made of. Where there are vibrant colours and prints, there is the glamour you need just as Ananya Panday gave us a lesson. We can't get over how sweet her latest look for a fun day in Italy is. Tell us if you can.

The Liger actress probably knows what we are waiting to wear right now. We're here for dresses and what about you? If someone told you dresses aren't the moment, you may now want to leave the thought behind. True, printed dresses, especially minis are the seasoned possession of summers but these can look perennially fancy and fabulous with clever styling hacks. What are jackets for? What are shirts for?

When in Rome, dress up like a diva. Currently, Ananya's look is roaming in our minds for good. She dolled up for a day out in a strappy mini dress which consisted of triple tiers and a smock-detailed bodice. We not only adore this ensemble's prints that had tigers, trees, and so on, like a painting of a stunning scenic view. No need to go on a hunt for this print, find your best bets from Positaneries Moda Positano.