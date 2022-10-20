Ananya Panday in Anushree Reddy's lehenga is a golden sight served glam and fab; Yay or Nay?

Lehengas are love and love is all we need, this Diwali and forever. There's no room to mourn the absence of statement-making ensembles because shining bright will be the new norm for the upcoming festive week. We've been backed by an array of pictures that speak along the lines of elegance. Celebrities are amazingly tempting us with their non-stop ethnic show given the pre-bashes that have kickstarted in B-town. Fresh on the heels look from last night's party hosted by Kriti Sanon was Ananya Panday who wore a lehenga set.

The upsides of picking a trusted ensemble like a lehenga are as simple as showers of blessings. It just doesn't stop, statements to compliments, are all yours to behold. You don't need alternatives like a pre-draped, contemporary saree to jazz up your festive look. This sparkling goodness proves there are no rules in lehengas and all is well and fabulous when you have one or a rack full of these.

Ananya's party getup was triumphant coloured in a royal tone, the ever-pretty gold. Since glamour is in the air, turn your eyes to this Anushree Reddy lehenga. Her flared skirt featured creeper cutdana embellishments which gave it a high-oomph finish. It also consisted of a broad border, all heavy with meticulous work. Worn as a high-waist, her lehenga was teamed with an organza dupatta and a matching cropped blouse which bore side cut-outs and a queen anne neckline.

If you do not want to get behind the heavy play of colours, go softer and stay chicer with this three-piece set and keep your accessories in the same pretty pattern: gold and glam. Celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio added earrings, bangles, rings, and a single necklace from Anmol Jewellers to the 23-year-old's ethnic look.

For Ananya, this counts as her party two in the same week. Her previous appearance was marked when she showed up in an indo-western ensemble from Gopi Vaid who took colours and was more like a bombshell to Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash where she met her fellow stylish attendees like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and more. We can all use striking references now and then. Ananya's hair was tied into a bun with two tendrils to further cute-up her look and her makeup included glossy peach lips, black eyeliner, and blush.