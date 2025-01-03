Ananya Panday in her Bae era with denim top and leather midi skirt combination, the combo that turned out to be so cute

Ananya Panday has always been the main character in the fashion industry, and her charm isn’t fading anytime soon. She’s consistently the center of attraction, always offering something new to admire. Lately, it’s her denim look that has us rethinking our wardrobe. Cute, glamorous, and bold, let’s take a closer look at her fit.

The Call Me Bae actress is always in her "Bae era," and each of her looks carries the same vibe. Yesterday, on December 2, 2025, she took to her social media to share her cute look in a denim top and black skirt. Her denim bandeau top, worth Rs 19,125, featured a strapless design with a fitted bodice that hugged her like a glove and open button details at the ends. The highlight of her top was the bow details, topped with a flower-like accent.

Her top is the perfect addition for a date night, offering a polished yet bold appearance. To complete the look, the right bottoms are essential—and Ananya Panday has served us some serious fashion goals.

To pair with her denim top, Ananya opted for a black leather midi skirt valued at Rs 52,595. The skirt featured a fitted silhouette that hugged her legs, while a front slit added a sultry touch. This chic combination of denim and leather is a look we didn’t know we needed for a perfect date night ensemble.

Her accessories were the epitome of minimalism. She elevated her look with tiny earrings that shone subtly and rings that added a touch of feminine charm. Keeping it understated, she allowed her outfit to take center stage.

Accentuating her allure, the actress went for an elegant makeup look. She created a flawless base with foundation and concealer, enhancing it further with rosy cheeks, soft eyeshadow, defined brows, and glossy lipstick. Her makeup complemented her outfit perfectly, adding an irresistible charm to the overall appearance.

With her hair styled in loose waves and a side partition, the actress ensured every feature was given its due attention.

As always, Ananya Panday showed us how to nail the perfect and cute date night look. All it takes is a standout top styled thoughtfully, channeling your inner fashion enthusiast, and adding your signature touch. Trust us, you’re going to rock it!

