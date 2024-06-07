Ananya Panday in twin co-ord set worth Rs 69,400 embraces pink but misses sync

Celebrities, like everyone else, are not immune to fashion mishaps. Even with stylists and access to the latest trends, they too can sometimes fall short of expectations regarding their choice of fashion. This time it is Ananya Panday, the celebrity who has fallen victim to such a fashion disaster.

Ananya Panday is all about cute and quirky fashion statements, and the talented star never fails to surprise fans with her youthful and trendy looks. However, this time at a recent event, we felt like Ananya’s outfit could have been better selected.

Ananya Panday’s latest outfit

Ananaya was spotted attending an event, and for the same, she wore a twin set from the brand Area. The ensemble featured a pink jersey t-shirt with a unique cut-out design. It was adorned with colour-blocked cups in black and orange hues, accented by a bold jewel stone at the centre. The actress paired her top with matching flared pants, which boasted delightful black and orange floral designs. The pants also featured jewel accents that echoed the detailing on her top. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs. 69,400.

While Ananya’s fashion sense usually dazzles with its funky charm and playful vibes, this particular ensemble failed to make the same impact. The combination of bold colours, patterns, and embellishments appeared overwhelming rather than cohesive. Instead of complementing each other, the different elements seemed to clash, creating a chaotic overall look. But whatever the reason, the outfit didn’t quite capture the charm of Dream Girl 2 actress' usual style.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s make-up and accessories

Typically, The Kho Gay Hum Kahaan actress' make-up is always spot on and enhances her natural features, but this time her make-up seemed out of sync with the bold and vibrant colour of her outfit. Her make-up choices featured blushed cheeks, pink lipstick, and kohl-rimmed eyes. She also opted for a wash of pink eyeshadow on her eyes. However, despite these individual elements sounding lovely, they failed to create a coherent look.

Additionally, the choice of tiny butterfly earrings was cute and complemented the aesthetic she was trying for. She finished her look with curly hair.

This specific outfit might not have been very good, but it shows us that fashion is constantly changing. Ananya is still working on how she styles herself as well as trying out different ensembles. Well, we are waiting eagerly to see what the actress wears next because we know she will bounce back stronger. Let's remember that it's all part of the journey and that even the most glamorous stars are humans too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal makes an edgy statement in her all-black lehenga with cutwork trendy blouse