Ananya Panday is nailing the athleisure aesthetic like a pro this season

Gone are the boring days when athleisure was limited to dull gym sessions or monotonous yoga classes. Say hello to a wardrobe revolution. Athleisure has become the ultimate style staple, suitable for every occasion imaginable. Whether you're strutting through airports, working from home like a boss, or even breaking a sweat, athleisure is here to slay. And let's face it, the pandemic has only intensified our craving for comfort without compromising on style. You have to trust us on this when we say, nobody does it better than this Bollywood babe!

Hold on tight if you're the kind of person who practically lives in cozy sweatpants. We're about to give you a sneak peek into the one and only Ananya Panday's athleisure collection. This diva effortlessly slays the athleisure game, proving that comfort and chic can go hand in hand. Brace yourselves for some athletic style inspiration. Let’s dive right in.

Ananya Panday knows how to rock in athleisure wear

Just recently, Ananya Panday took to the gram to bless us with two scorching pictures from her time in Dehradun. Forget about those traditional dresses and gowns; our girl chose to rock some seriously stylish athleisure outfits that perfectly showcased her toned figure. And guess what? Most of her stunning athleisure ensembles are from none other than Skechers, the brand that's known for its trendy and oh-so-comfy sportswear. Can you say win-win?

Ananya Panday was recently seen wearing this trendy and oh-so-chic camouflage print look. Our B-town girl was strutting her stuff in a basic white spaghetti crop top with sizzling camouflage print tights. With the perfect choice of sneakers and a sling bag, she let her hair down in the most carefree manner, completely embracing the breathtaking beauty of nature surrounding her. Talk about a head-turning combo.

But that's not all—Ananya Panday has an undying love for pretty pastels. She was seen rocking cute blue micro mini bum shorts paired with a sports bra from Sketcher, topped off with some black Prada sliders and a killer handbag, all on her way to the gym.

Whether she's on a well-deserved vacation or rushing to a shoot, her Instagram is an undeniable testament to her obsession with athleisure. Cut-out sports bras and cropped t-shirts are her ultimate go-to choices, and she never fails to effortlessly flaunt her gym looks that scream fashion-forward much like this black set with classic white shoes from Skechers.

When it comes to athleisure, Ananya Panday's collection is truly the Holy Grail. From glamorous numbers to casual wear and sporty stunners, she steps out in style, always making a statement that leaves us in awe. This is visible in this look with a plain white t-shirt, loose black pants, and gorgeous white shoes with a multi-colored design from Skechers.

If your aesthetic aligns with hers, it's time to take notes and draw inspiration from Ananya Panday's on-trend athleisure outfits. Trust us, they're the perfect choice to stay comfy while slaying the fashion game like a true champion.

So, what did you think about Ananya Panday’s athleisure collection? Would you want these in your closet? Comment below to let us know what you think.

