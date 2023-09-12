Ananya Panday is obsessed with NEON: Top 5 styles that scream tradition and modernity

Ananya Panday is unquestionably the reigning diva of wearing neon-colored clothes! This youthful and energetic Bollywood actress has a thing for this eye-catching and brilliant color that never fails to make heads turn. She effortlessly brings this brilliant shade to life in anything from neon green skirts that hug her contours to elegant neon green shirts coupled with contemporary trousers. Ananya's brave and humorous attitude to fashion has elevated her to the status of a fashion star among the youth, prompting many to adopt the neon trend. Ananya Panday continues to shine bright in her love of neon green outfits, thanks to her contagious confidence and great sense of style.

Ananya Panday’s combo of top and pants

The Khaali Peeli actress’ NEON fashion choices never cease to amaze us, and her most recent look was no exception. She wore an eye-catching green top that was wonderfully coordinated with matching wide-leg trousers. Ananya's exuberant exuberance demonstrated her unquestionable affection for the vibrant green color. She finished the look with a splash of red lipstick, which brought a whimsical touch to the vivid ensemble. But it was her statement braided hairdo that stole the show, flawlessly crafted to elevate the whole appearance. Kudos to Meagan Concessio, the artistic stylist who created this lovely look.

Ananya Panday in a half-sleeved crop top with a nano skirt

The Dream Girl 2 actress and yet another of her gorgeous neon green ensemble. This time, she opted for a half-sleeved shirt with a contrasting white collar, which added a bit of refinement to the look. The flannel texture of the fabric gave the entire ensemble a dreamy and ethereal sense when paired with a micro-length skirt. Ananya completed the look with cream-colored heels, which added a sleek and beautiful touch. Not to mention her makeup, which she kept fresh and natural with a nude base, enabling the clothing to take center stage.

Ananya Panday in a gorgeous bodycon dress

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ jaw-dropping strapless bodycon dress left us speechless, with Panday breaking away from trousers and small skirts. The gorgeous attire emphasized her frame, leaving almost everyone in awe of her, wherever she went. The outfit suited her contours well, revealing her great sense of style. Ananya's choice of footwear, an elegant pair of black heels, provided a sense of refinement to the whole outfit. Lakshmi Lehr, the excellent stylist behind this show-stopping style, deserves praise for Panday’s look.

Ananya Panday in a stunning lehenga

The SOTY 2 actress stunned us by wearing a gorgeous Amit Aggarwal neon green lehenga. Ananya embraced her desi side with this stunning dress, breaking away from her Western costume selections. The one-shoulder blouse and flowing dupatta on the Lehenga added an attractive touch to the whole outfit. Ananya, who was styled by the amazing Ami Patel, wore this classic ensemble with elegance and beauty. Ananya's exquisite dress selections demonstrated how she is a flexible fashionista who can rock any style, whether Western or traditional. Her vibrant green Lehenga was simply another evidence of her love for neon green.

Ananya Panday in jacket and narrow pants

We’ve saved the best for the last. The Liger actress put on a look that will undoubtedly be our all-time favorite. She chose to go with a cropped jacket and tiny trousers, once again indicating how she's a future style legend in the making. Ananya opted for Barbie pink gladiator heels to add a bright punch of color to the dress, elevating it to a whole new level of fabulousness. But it was her amazing hairstyle that stole the show - she tucked her locks with neon green bobby pins on the right side, giving off huge cool-girl vibes. Ami Patel, the stylist behind this stunning look, performed her magic once more. Ananya Panday's fashion choices continue to wow us, and this ensemble is a wonderful illustration of her bold and trend-setting style.

Which look do you love the most out of these 5? Let us know in the comment section below

