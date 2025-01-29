Ananya Panday just turned mid-week blues into fashion hues with stylish Rs 26,916 knit maxi dress

Sometimes, the best outfits are those that do not try too hard. Take, for instance, Ananya Panday at a recent event, where she demonstrated how one can keep it stylish and low-key. Wearing a stunning black midi dress on the red carpet, she proved that you do not need bold colors or dramatic flair to grab headlines. Let's take a look at her outfit.

Ananya Panday once again proves to be an expert at mixing comfort with style, and this time, it is done using a figure-hugging rib-knit maxi dress from Sandro Paris. Understated chic defines the maxi dress, and it’s perfect for when you want to look polished for both day and night without going over the top.

The round neck and long sleeves make it a perfect outfit for the transitional seasons. The contrast mock pockets and decorative button fastening add to its elegance in subtle, understated ways. And let us not forget the flared bottom – a subtle flair that adds just enough drama without being overwhelming. Her outfit comes with a price tag of Rs 26,916.

The Call Me Bae actress' selection of this dress epitomizes how a classic, clean-lined dress with a flattering sculpted silhouette can be dressed up with a splash of playful details. This piece works perfectly for any casual to slightly dressed-up occasion—ideal for those looking for something stylish without feeling too formal. And those brown mules? A perfect finish to her ensemble.

As for her makeup, Ananya Panday opted for a fresh and natural "no-makeup" look, letting her inner beauty shine through. Her pink glossy lips, subtly blushed cheeks, and sharp eyeliner provided just the right amount of enhancement without being overdone. With her hair left loose in subtle waves flowing freely, she completed the effortlessly stylish vibe.

So, the next time you need to step out looking effortlessly stylish, channel Ananya's vibe. Slip into a black midi dress and let your outfit do the talking. It is a simple affair, yet classy as always, and above all, it is totally not overboard!