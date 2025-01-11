Ananya Panday keeps it super simple in printed pink and white floral kurta set for her Golden Temple visit

Ananya Panday’s weekend started peacefully with a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, soaking in the divine vibes. But while she was embracing spirituality, we were busy embracing something else: her stunning yet simple kurta set. Here is a breakdown of her look.

Ditching her typical Gen-Z glam for a conventional and casual appearance, Ananya chose a white kurta, featuring a round neckline, full sleeves, and sweet pink floral prints. She paired it with matching pink straight-fit pants—the definition of comfort and charm. Her look carried a price tag of Rs 3,999.

She wore a beautiful soft pink dupatta over her head, which completed the whole look by imparting a touch of grace and some tradition to her temple visit. The flowy silhouette combined with the pastel tones made it the perfect outfit of simplicity and sophistication—a look perfect for a calm getaway or a festive day.

Ananya Panday made styling minimalistic but impactful, once again proving that less is more. The makeup she chose was a fresh look consisting of nude lips and tinted cheeks. Her open waves that had a natural look beautifully framed her face, which added to the calm and composed aura of her visit.

Ananya opted for light jewelry with stud earrings and a finger ring, making her look really elegant with just enough sparkle to not overpower her appearance.

This floral suit set from Ananya Panday is just right for daytime puja ceremonies, temple visits, and festive occasions where you want to dress up without compromising on comfort. The breezy silhouette also makes it a wonderful option for family brunch, casual outings, and summer vacations. But this most definitely fits a chic and hassle-free travel day as well.

Well, if you are planning on going to a temple soon or if you simply want to rock the effortless ethnic look, take cues from Ananya and let your outfit be a blend with peace and style.

