Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani to Mouni Roy: 6 Bollywood divas who revived the crochet trend with their outfits

The world of fashion is an ever-evolving landscape, with trends changing in the blink of an eye. One trend that seems to have stood the test of time is crochet. Once associated with old, classy, and simply retro vibes, this artful technique is back with a bang. Crochet has made a stunning comeback, thanks in no small part to some of Bollywood’s leading ladies, who have been spotted and snapped while jumping on the trend train, recently.

From Ananya Panday’s playful pastels to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ chic ensemble, let’s delve into how these six Bollywood divas have breathed new life into the crochet trend with their impeccable outfits.

6 times Bollywood divas looked beyond amazing in crochet outfits

Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday’s sense of style is nothing short of refreshing, and her take on the crochet trend is no exception. She effortlessly combined modern and traditional elements by wearing a co-ord set adorned with flower-laden, multi-colored pastel crochet designs. Her choice of orange sandals from Skechers India added a pop of contrast, making for a playful and trendy ensemble.

Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani’s red carpet-appearances are always noteworthy, and her embrace of the trend showcased her flair for daring fashion choices. She stunned in a fitted red crochet tube midi-dress from Magda Butrym, paired elegantly with matching pumps. The look exuded confidence and sophistication, proving that crochet can be both chic and alluring.

Mouni Roy:

Mouni Roy’s fashion sense is a perfect blend of elegance and modernity, and her crochet ensemble is a testament to that. She donned an off-white crochet co-ord set featuring a crop top with a plunging neckline and a matching long skirt, paired unexpectedly with white sneakers. This fusion of casual and formal elements showcased her versatility while highlighting the timeless appeal of crochet.

Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi Pednekar’s take on the crochet trend was a masterclass in combining textures and styles. She sported a white crochet fitted midi-dress from the brand Remain, layered over a matching blue bikini set. This ensemble beautifully demonstrated how crochet can be used to create layers and depth, elevating her beach-inspired look to a whole new level.

Alaya F:

Alaya F’s bold fashion choices have always set her apart, and her crochet outfit was no different. She rocked a white halter neck mini-dress with an intricate crochet pattern and multiple slits on both sides. This daring design showcased the versatility of crochet, proving that it can seamlessly blend traditional techniques with modern silhouettes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fashion sensibilities have a global appeal, and her interpretation of the crochet trend was no exception. She effortlessly combined elegance and comfort in a white co-ord set. The ensemble included a sleeveless cropped top and matching shorts, both adorned with a gorgeous crochet pattern. Her addition of a sun hat further amplified the summer vibes of the outfit.

The crochet trend has seen a resurgence on the global fashion platform, and Bollywood divas are at the forefront of this revival. These divas have shown us that crochet is not just a technique of the past but a versatile and timeless trend that can be effortlessly integrated into contemporary fashion. As these fashion-forward stars continue to experiment with crochet in their outfits, we can expect to see even more stunning interpretations of this classic trend in the years to come. So, which one of these is your favorite outfit? Have you added crochet to your wardrobe yet? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

