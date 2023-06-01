Ananya Panday looks 'snoopy' cute in a Pull&Bear graphic printed tee that does not cost a fortune

Only Snoopy business here, nothing sneaky. It's safe to say we are a comic-obsessed generation and Ananya Panday's latest look is extremely cute. There is no denying that it is too humid out there to not be wearing tees, and with that comes a sense of awareness as to how happy we are when in these that are light and cool. Proceed reading with only heart emoticons in your eyes because here is us breaking the news for you: this tee as seen on the Bollywood actress is super affordable.

If no one ever told you that you can reach the shopaholic heights with a simple and inexpensive t-shirt, there is nothing more blissful than having us given the opportunity to change this very thought for you. Panday is stylish but also sometimes grounded in terms of the fashion choices that she makes. It isn't always about the price tag; who would tell you this often? She seeks for glamor but also something fun and adorable. Well, our looks need to have a mix of everything rather than just luxury and more luxury.

The Gehraiyaan actress returned to Mumbai just yesterday dressed in a kurta set and the next time she was clicked, we spotted her in a casual outfit. If you prefer this look, to add to the layer of it, you can very well rock it as an athleisure outfit as well. Do you know of the last time you saw a monochrome and minimalism look as Summer chic as this one?

Ananya Panday serves a chic look in a basic t-shirt and cargo pants

It is what we refer to as the outfit we would don for seasons and seasons. If your style looks no hugely different from Ananya's, shop for this Pull&Bear graphic-printed t-shirt. We all know how ribbed tees keep selling out, don't we? Basic does not have to be ultra-basic and short on details. It had flavours here in the form of a ribbed base, print, short sleeves and a crew neck.

This piece's price has come to a low of approximately Rs 1,334.09. Ananya co-ordinated her cropped hem t-shirt with plain black tight-fitted cargo pants. It had an elasticated waist, drawstring detail, and gathered hems. To everyone's benefit, a cargo pant is designed with roomy pockets. While you may see it in aesthetic lens, its storage space will have your attention at first and this will indeed add to the depth of its rotation (don't forget this statement).

Ananya styled her look with a Louis Vuitton x YK Neverfull MM tote bag, oversized aviator sunglasses and shearling-made Prada slides. Her hair was tied into a low bun and her lips bore lipstick.

Use these pants and t-shirts to create similar street style, sporty and casual looks with a guide from us and for you. Accessorize this look with a baseball cap and high-top sneakers. You can also team your cargo pants with other tees that you own and complete your look with sneakers and a backpack.

