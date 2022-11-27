Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar to Sonam Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

It's that time of the week when we justify how true a spectator of all things fashion and glamour we are. We do it perennially but we love to offer regular reminders of how we dislike to miss out on the best inspiration given by the pro crowd like Bollywood actresses, namely, Ananya Panday, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonam Kapoor who are on top of our coveted-style list again. With a flair for all things bright, bold, and everything in sync with their natty spirits, they just so happen to be our favourites again. We're thankful for what was showcased, and what is in the pipeline to be replicated and repeated this season of nonstop celebrations.

Take a look at 10 divas and their top-tier outfits

Janhvi Kapoor Own that best, most comfortable, and chic-ly dressed-up tag for days as you rock this bodycon tea-length dress. For a movie screening, the Mili actress stepped out in a Runaway the label's stripe sleeveless ensemble which had cut-outs and a slit. She looked stunning with circular earrings and pointed-toe black pumps. Janhvi's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Nora Fatehi We're glad to report that monochrome is the current hot trend on the block. The Dirty Little Secret dancer was styled by Aastha Sharma in a Mark Bumgarner strapless and plunging neckline gown from the fashion designer's SS23 collection. It had a satin train which is the ultimate steal factor here. She also wore diamond ear clips from Mairaa Fine Jewellery. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Sonam Kapoor 'Tis the season for all things warm and nice. Guess who agreed and showed? The most eccentric and fashionable is the Aisha actress who is currently in Mumbai with her little boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Producer and fashion stylist, Rhea Kapoor styled her sister in a black turtleneck top and trousers which she layered up with Moschino's beige trench and kilt set from the brand's Spring Summer 2023 collection. Her look was on-fleek with Louis Vuitton x Nike shoes and gold jewellery. We love a kaftan dress when the Neerja actress wears one. She dressed up in a Taller Marmo blue maxi ensemble with fringes and a turtleneck. Her double-strapped flat footwear from René Caovilla looked perfect. Sonam's looks get ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Manushi Chhillar All black and beautiful! The Samrat Prithviraj actress looked classy in an Arpita Mehta ruffled saree which was styled by Sheefa Gilani. She put in a bralette-style blouse, a Sabyasachi belt, sheer gloves, rings from Jaipur Gems, a Saint Laurent bag, a vintage necklace, and Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps. Manushi's desi look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday What a 'lewk'! Doll up for a date or dinner in a House of CB corset and a knee-length dress. The ruched white outfit made a statement with her Jacquemus pastel-coloured bag. Do you love her newest picks? Her look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kriti Sanon Your closet is about to get filled up and all for good reasons. The Bhediya actress looked like the brightest star as styled by Sukriti Grover in a Zimmermann mini dress which had the leg of mutton sleeves and gaze-worthy stars, Zara Umrigar's mini sparkly bodycon dress, and a three-piece stripe printed crop top, mini skirt and an oversized shirt from July Issue. All her outfits get MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Shanaya Kapoor Goodbye, jackets! We want this phenomenal maxi dress. The Bedhadak actress sported a Christopher Esber crochet ribbed attire which included spaghetti straps, mini cut-outs, and a thigh-high slit. Her OOTN looked brighter with green neon criss-cross heels. Her look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Madhuri Dixit What is more regal than an ensemble that speaks to you in more ways than one? Meticulously designed with sequins and embroidery that dazzled, she looked gorgeous in an Anamika Khanna three-piece set. Her Indo-western look was combined by Ami Patel who also chose jewellery from Uncuts-The Polki Story and criss-cross heels. Madhuri's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Kiara Advani It's getting cold out here and the Govinda Naam Mera actress is turning up the heat. Lakshmi Lehr opted to style up the fashion girl in a cropped cardigan and thigh-high slit skirt white combo from House of CB. She aced her look with t-strap metallic stilettos. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.