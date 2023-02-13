Ananya Panday oozes oomph in Arpita Mehta saree with sequinned bikini blouse at Kiara-Sidharth’s reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception took place last night in Mumbai, and it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and many others in attendance. Celebs brought their fashion A-game to the reception, and stunned in glamorous ethnic ensembles. Ananya Panday made heads turn as she arrived in a sexy black ruffled saree paired with a matching blouse.

Ananya Panday clearly loves ruffled sarees and outfits, and always manages to ace subtle yet sexy looks! This time was no different as Ananya arrived in a black saree from designer Arpita Mehta that featured tiers of statement-making ruffles at the bottom. Her outfit was just the right blend of risqué and chic, and she paired the saree with a stunning black sequinned bikini blouse with a plunging neckline. The shimmery borders of the saree enhanced its look, and the saree is the perfect pick for a wedding celebration, especially if you wish to opt for dramatic silhouettes without being over-the-top.

Ananya Panday accessorized with a pair of matching black earrings and diamond bangles. Her dewy makeup was on point, and she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and nude glossy lips. Her hair was styled in beautiful curls. Check out the pictures below!