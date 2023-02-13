Ananya Panday oozes oomph in Arpita Mehta saree with sequinned bikini blouse at Kiara-Sidharth’s reception
Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a ruffled black saree by designer Arpita Mehta as she arrived for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding reception!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception took place last night in Mumbai, and it was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and many others in attendance. Celebs brought their fashion A-game to the reception, and stunned in glamorous ethnic ensembles. Ananya Panday made heads turn as she arrived in a sexy black ruffled saree paired with a matching blouse.
Ananya Panday dazzles in Arpita Mehta ruffled saree
Ananya Panday clearly loves ruffled sarees and outfits, and always manages to ace subtle yet sexy looks! This time was no different as Ananya arrived in a black saree from designer Arpita Mehta that featured tiers of statement-making ruffles at the bottom. Her outfit was just the right blend of risqué and chic, and she paired the saree with a stunning black sequinned bikini blouse with a plunging neckline. The shimmery borders of the saree enhanced its look, and the saree is the perfect pick for a wedding celebration, especially if you wish to opt for dramatic silhouettes without being over-the-top.
Ananya Panday accessorized with a pair of matching black earrings and diamond bangles. Her dewy makeup was on point, and she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and nude glossy lips. Her hair was styled in beautiful curls. Check out the pictures below!
Ananya Panday’s work front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She wrapped up the shoot in October 2022, and announced the same by sharing pictures on Instagram. Ananya also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She is also all set to headline a cyber-thriller directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
