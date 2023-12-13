Ananya Panday OWNS traditional vibe in red floral saree completed with messy bun

Hello, fashionistas! Prepare to be immersed in the world of Ananya Panday's stunning fashion selections. This youthful and bright diva is constantly full of energy, and her fashion sense is unrivaled. Ananya does it all with easy grace, from embracing the current trends to making striking fashion statements with traditional ensembles.

We're here to dish on her most recent outfit, a stunning red floral patterned saree. Can you imagine how elegant and graceful she looked in this ensemble? Stay tuned because we'll bring you all the juicy facts regarding Ananya Panday's fashion sense. So sit back, relax, and let's decipher the specifics of her outfit!

Ananya Panday looked stunning in red saree ensemble

Ananya elegantly dressed herself in a gorgeous red saree right out of a fantasy. This stunning item was created by the famous company Dohr and was expertly made with beautiful organza fabric. The true show-stopper, however, was the saree's border, which was embellished with gorgeous bugle bead decorations, giving a touch of glamor to the already stunning combination.

Not to mention the blush pink flowers beautifully printed all over the saree, which give a quirky appeal to it. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress combined this beauty with a spaghetti strap bustier, taking the entire outfit to a whole new level of elegance. Hold your breath, my friends, for this stunning saree will set you back Rs. 18,490.

Ananya Panday’s choice of minimalistic accessories

The Liger diva understands how to accessorize her lovely saree style with the ideal combination of simplicity and elegance. She chose gold-toned earrings with beautiful white pearls embedded in them to lend a sense of refinement to her look. These earrings were the essence of elegance and perfectly suited the whole appearance.

The Dream Girl 2 star added a delicate touch of elegance to her ensemble by adorning her finger with a simple yet magnificent gold finger ring. Ananya demonstrated that sometimes less is more with these simple yet striking accessories. So, take a cue from this fashion legend and let your accessories speak for themselves without overwhelming your outfit.

More about Ananya Panday’s hair and makeup

Let's go on to the Gehraiyaan actress’ makeup game, which was beyond all expectations of PERFECT. Ananya chose for a bright makeup base that gave her a glowing and flawless complexion, keeping it modest yet gorgeous. She enhanced her eyes with a single stroke of eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes, giving a bit of drama to her entire appearance.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh diva completed the look with a pale brown lipstick, which simply enhanced her inherent attractiveness. Sahithya Shetty, a talented makeup artist, did her magic on Ananya's face, producing a look that was basic yet compelling. Needless to mention the little bindi on her forehead, which adds a classic touch to the complete ensemble.

Moving on, the SOTY 2 fame’s lush locks were artfully put into a messy bun with a center parting, producing a gorgeous and easy appearance. Ayesha Devitre, the hairdresser, deserves praise for expertly executing that hairstyle. Ananya Panday has mastered the basic style while still making a significant impact.

Tanya Ghavri styled the Khaali Peeli star’s beautiful appearance in the flower printed saree to perfection. There's no disputing that Ananya looked lovely in her outfit. It was a sight to behold, with the brilliant colors, detailed decorations, and the way she handled herself with elegance and confidence. Let us know what you think of Ananya's appearance in the comments section below.

