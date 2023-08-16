Ananya Panday pairs ribbed cut-out dress from Mach & Mach with Sophia Webster’s heels; Find out the cost

Ananya Panday, the young and vibrant Bollywood sensation, continues to capture hearts with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, while promoting her upcoming movie, Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, she effortlessly showcased a mesmerizing ensemble that left onlookers in awe. The focus of her attire was the exquisite White Mach & Mach crystal bow ribbed cut-out dress, perfectly complemented by the sophisticated elegance of Sophia Webster’s Venus platform sandals.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve into the details of the talented actress’ ensemble, including the enchanting dress and the chic footwear, offering insights into their prices and design features? Let’s dive right in.

Ananya Panday looks amazing in a white mini-dress

At the recent promotional event for Dream Girl 2, Panday stepped into the spotlight adorned in a striking white ensemble that exuded modern charm and sophistication. The centerpiece of her look was the White Mach & Mach crystal bow ribbed cut-out dress, a true testament to the label’s unique design philosophy. This alluring dress, with an approximate price of Rs. 74,042, features a delicate ivory hue that enhances its contemporary cut-out design. A distinctive element of the dress is the signature crystal-embellished bow placed strategically at the front, imparting a recognizably elegant finish.

Advertisement

All about the Dream Girl actor's mint-green heels

Panday’s outfit was further elevated to new heights by the addition of Sophia Webster’s Venus platform sandals. Her exquisite heels, valued at approximately Rs. 82,200, boast a captivating mint crocodile pattern platform and chunky heels. The upper straps, along with a metallic leather ankle tie, contribute to the sandals’ luxurious aesthetics. Adding to their allure are crystal butterflies that adorn the footwear, while the open-toe design enhances the overall appeal. To complement her stylish attire, the young actress accessorized with a silver Cuban chain choker and matching stud earrings, perfectly blending contemporary and traditional elements. The choice of accessories added a touch of sophistication and refinement to her overall appearance, demonstrating her keen eye for fashion coordination.

Ananya Panday's recent outfit was not only a glimpse into the movie’s excitement but also a showcase of her impeccable fashion sense. The carefully curated ensemble seamlessly combined modern design elements with classic elegance. This striking outfit not only highlighted Ananya’s beauty but also underscored her ability to effortlessly pull off intricate fashion choices. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Dream Girl 2, Panday's fashion-forward attire continues to inspire and captivate fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

So, what do you think about Panday’s outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinion with us.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi looks BOMB in denim blazer and short skirt set teamed with black ribbed bralette from Balmain