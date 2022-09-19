Ananya Panday parties in a chic feather dress and Christian Louboutin pumps; Yay or Nay?

When feathers meet a little white dress it's the best kind of sartorial glamour. We saw it recently again and our last memory of a similar dress dates back to when we spotted Katrina Kaif in a Magda Butrym dress which she wore to Karan Johar's birthday bash. When you've got that effortlessly chic fashion sense, might as well honour it with a dress so right. Your party toes are ready so let's make the next and the most important arrangement, your outfit and some classy ways to put some sparkle at the front.

Who is the most fashionable? You are. You don't need to be a fashion genius or get into a frantic zone to understand or bear a strong knowledge of what might work and what wouldn't. Stick to this easy charm of a dress and let's get to make it all look luxe. If someone told you a white dress and pumps to go with it is what you need for the win, that's true, they've hit the bull's eye.

This dress you see here is something we're living for. Why wouldn't we? Want to make this ensemble yours? Reach via Revolve. The Rs. 7,825.77 Ramona Bustier dress seen on the Liger actress features no straps, a body-hugging fit, padded cups, a back zipper closure, and a neckline with feathered trimmings. Ananya donned it white-themed party hosted to celebrate Akshat Rajan born day.