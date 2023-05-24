Ananya Panday repeats her Urban Outfitters tank top and shows how to 'Have a good day'

All are yellow again! You'll never have to worry about what to wear in Summer when Ananya Panday has your back. Our cool girl jetted back to Mumbai yesterday clad in season's must-haves and truly she's the best tank top and cargo pants wearer we know. Can we just take a minute to admire how in her element she looked? Her off-duty look includes a casual outfit with a dose of sporty. Do you see already that everything you see here can match anything in your wardrobe? The Liger actress served a point when she rocked her tank top with white ripped jeans exactly a year ago.

This rebound story was different with the choice of pants - cargo. Now that’s nice! These are no less a favourite of the Bollywood star, she has a fond history built with some. Your mind is less likely to have forgotten pictures of her in these bottoms, right? Panday's travel look also conveyed a message that sustainable fashion is something to strive for a better and brighter tomorrow.

Ananya Panday rewears her tank top on a stylish note

Like most of us, celebrities too proudly repeat their outfits. It sets a positive example as it plants the seed of responsible consumption and the need to reduce waste in our minds. There's something satisfying about re-wearing ensembles, a total conversation starter, if you ask us! She sported her Urban Outfitters tank top once again which was curated from cotton fabric and entailed a crew neck, graphic print, and cropped hem.

Crop tops in Summer are truly unmatched. Show off your skin and have a playful day as you should always. Look fashionable as you can also team this tight-fitted top with high-waist shorts, skirts, and other suitable options. And, get hooked to motifs such as florals, abstract, and many more to give an edgy amp-up to your style.

We're envisioning this sleeveless number at a picnic spot. Then again on a date with bae and also for constant travels. She rocked her Rs 623.71 (Approximately) top and assured that you can 'Have a great day' with blue denim cargo pants. Such pants are extremely utilitarian and functional for Ananya's was denim-made too. Let your picks revolve around denim blends such as cotton or tencel which are a lot lighter and wearable to help make your day a lot chiller and less sweat-free.

Some widely-available options are neutral tones such as khaki or olive green. Guess what? The young stunner owns one in the above-mentioned shade as well. Pastel shades, earthy tones, or even vibrant hues can add a fun twist to your look.

The Gehraiyaan actress accessorized her look with a Louis Vuitton x YK Neverfull MM tote bag. Her monogram-coated canvas bore offbeat and trippy prints of faces and embroidery done in multiple hues. It showed pictures of "My Eternal Soul", a series of paintings that were started in 2009 by a Japanese artist. It was also designed with gold-color hardware, printed textile lining, and top handles. She tied her hair into a knot-style low bun and put on her black sunnies.

Do you love her travel outfit? Let us know in the comments section.

