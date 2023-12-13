Ananya Panday rocks a lime green knit top and acid wash denims: The perfect go-to street style

Ananya Panday, the exuberant diva, is a tremendous energy ball. Her fashion taste has no boundaries, as she embraces all the current styles with ease. What distinguishes her is her ability to pay respect to historical fashion styles, resulting in some genuinely spectacular design statements.

So, let's get started with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress' latest ensemble, a lime green shirt combined with green denim jeans. This eye-catching combination exemplifies her brave and audacious style. The Dream Girl 2-star easily pulls off this vivid and unique dress with her inherent charm and confidence, leaving us in awe of her fashion skill. Stay tuned for more enthralling insights about Ananya Panday's exquisite sense of style.

Ananya Panday's casual finesse in a lime green top and acid wash denim pants

Ananya Panday looked amazing in a lime green dress that stole the show. Her ensemble was anchored by a gorgeous knit top in the same brilliant hue. This lovely shirt was made of 100% merino wool and had a large neck and fitted long sleeves that gave it a sophisticated and modern appeal. It also provided both elegance and comfort.

The top's inverted styling with a folded hem made it even more unusual, changing it into an off-the-shoulder item with a touch of drama. This gorgeous top costs Rs. 45,100, making it a magnificent addition to any fashionista's collection. Ananya completed her fashionable style by wearing a lime green shirt with acid washed denim pants. This famous style originated in California in the 1960s and has recently made a fashion resurgence.

The Liger diva’s acid washed green pants had five pockets, a frayed hem, and a wide leg fit, giving her ensemble a groovy and retro look. Marques Almeida's trendy pants cost Rs. 30,900, making them a must-have for anyone trying to make a fashion statement. Ananya Panday once again demonstrated her fashion acumen, expertly fusing old and modern styles to create a genuinely eye-catching ensemble.

More about Ananya Panday’s hair, makeup and accessories

The Gehraiyaan actress not only looked stunning in her lime green attire, but her accessory game was also on point. She accessorized her ears with lovely silver-toned earrings that complemented her entire outfit. She complimented her look with silver finger rings that brought a touch of glitz to her fingertips.

To round off her look, she wore white pointed toe shoes with her accessories, which added a sleek and classy touch to her look. Ananya Panday's attention to detail and exquisite selection of accessories definitely improved her fashion game.

The Khaali Peeli diva’s makeup was really stunning, with a beautiful peachy appearance. Her makeup was flawlessly harmonized with the gorgeous peach tint, from her eyeshadow to her lipstick. Sahithya Shetty, a superb makeup artist, performed her magic, enhancing Ananya's innate beauty and achieving a beautiful finish.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh fame’s hairdo was a beautiful swept back bun, expertly done by hairstylist Ayesha Devitre, to suit her flawless makeup. This exquisite hairstyle lent a sense of refinement to her entire look, matching her peachy makeup wonderfully. Ananya Panday's flawless cosmetics and styling choices solidified her status as a beauty star.

The SOTY 2-star effortlessly embraced the cool street style mood with her casual dress, styled by the amazing Lakshmi Lehr. Her amazing photographs were taken by Shivam Gupta, the excellent photographer who captured her lovely features and flair. This style emanated ease, demonstrating Ananya's ability to slay in any fashion category.

Her dress, styling, and photography all worked together to create a fascinating and uplifting visual experience. So, how did you feel about this look? We'd love to know what you think! Tell us in the comments section below.

