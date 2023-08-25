Ananya Panday rocks Marc Jacobs' luxe all denim ensemble with a touch of glitter; Perfect for date nights

Ananya Panday, a blooming Bollywood star, has been lighting up the fashion scene with her breathtaking outfits while promoting her forthcoming flick. Ananya is known for her love of figure-hugging silhouettes, and this time she's gone a step further by experimenting with figure-hugging bottoms. She has shown a variety of sophisticated and edgy ensembles that enhance her curves wonderfully by opting for the mesmerizing color of green. Ananya has easily rocked every combination, from elegant pencil skirts to fashionable high-waisted pants, demonstrating once again how she is a real fashion icon in the making. Her daring fashion choices have us anticipating her next appearance with bated breath.

Ananya Panday, the fashion-forward Bollywood star, recently showed her versatility by abandoning her usual figure-hugging designs in favor of a new trend: loose denim trousers. This daring approach has endowed her with a refreshingly cool and effortlessly elegant appearance. Ananya has easily pulled off the loose denim trend, demonstrating that she can carry any style with her inherent fashion sense. Her loose denim trousers ooze laid-back confidence and urban appeal when paired with a casual top and accessorized with simple jewelry. Let us comprehend Ananya Panday's fashion sense.

What did Ananya wear?

Ananya Panday continues to be drawing eyes in an effortlessly fashionable ensemble that includes a Marc Jacobs shirt and jeans. The eye-catching corset top, with dungaree-style straps, offered a distinctive touch to her look. This statement item, which costs 200 euros (roughly Rs 17,827 INR), matched Ananya's edgy style wonderfully. Her attire radiated a wonderful combination of high fashion and street flair when paired with the denim that retails for Rs. 26,800.

Advertisement

How did Ananya accessorize her outfit?

While Ananya Panday's fashion selections are typically on the spot, even the trendsetter may falter. She wore a sparkly necklace that we believe didn't quite work when coupled with the jeans. The mixture appeared somewhat mismatched and lacked cohesion. Ananya compensated by wearing minimal makeup, allowing her inherent beauty to show through. She completed her look with white boots, which added a sense of freshness and simplicity.

Regardless of the slight hiccup, Ananya's willingness to experiment and take chances with her fashion choices continues to enchant the fashion industry, reminding us that fashion is about personal expression and progress.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu dons green corset with matching pants and expensive Louis Vuitton bag