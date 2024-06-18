Ananya Panday is one of the world's most beloved Gen-Z fashion queens. The diva isn’t just known and loved for her acting skills but also for her ability to serve fashion perfection wherever she goes.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress constantly makes us fall head-over-heels in love with her incomparable outfit picks. Her ability to carry these fits with panache, confidence, and charm also renders us speechless.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom right in and take a detailed look at the enchanting green-hued ensemble she wore recently at an event.

Ananya Panday’s mesmerizing and modern green-hued outfit:

Ananya Panday loves to flaunt her curves in statement-worthy mini-dresses, and her latest green-hued look for a star-studded event in Milan was no exception. Her stylish party-ready ensemble featured a sleeveless upper-thigh length mini-dress with a sophisticated halter neckline. This was thoroughly elevated with intricate crystal embroidery that was, of course, an absolute work of art.

Ananya’s trend-worthy dress also had a frame-fitting silhouette that hugged her curves at all the right places, accentuating her oh-so-enviable figure. The unique hue of the green dress also popped against her complexion. Her entire dress literally shimmered under the moonlight, making our hearts skip a beat. Not kidding!

The Liger actress also completed her ensemble with green and transparent heels adorned with crystal-laden anklet-like embellishments from the brand Aquazzura. It’s quite safe to say that her outfit legit made her look like the modern version of Tinker Bell. After all, it’s totally laden with glittery fairy dust, and we’re thoroughly speechless.

With this outfit, the Dream Girl 2 actress also made a case for risqué and bold mini-dresses, and we’re definitely convinced.

Ananya Panday’s flawless accessories and glam choices:

Ananya completed her outfit with crystal-embellished layered green cuffs, dangling earrings, and a matching ring from Swarovski that perfectly matched her stunning outfit. These pretty picks added a touch of shimmer and shine to her already fabulous ensemble.

Even Panday’s makeup game was on point! She went with a radiant base and a subtle makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine through. With a touch of pink blush and shimmery eyeshadow, she added a pop of color. She also added some shiny highlighter, volumized eyelashes, and defined eyebrows to complete the look.

However, her matte, nude lipstick, and her beautiful smile were undeniably the highlights of the whole green-hued look.

Last but not least, the actress chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a neat bun hairstyle with a middle parting. This look ensured that all of her accessories and her radiant makeup look were clearly visible. The sleek look also merged perfectly with the formal and fabulous vibe of her green outfit.

But, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s fashionable look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

