Ananya Panday served show-stopper energy in classic blazer for Bibhu Mohapatra at LFW 2023 closing show

Ananya Panday, the gorgeous IT fashion girl, captivated the audience during the grand finale of the 2023 edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. As the evening progressed, we were treated to a slew of gorgeous outfits that left us speechless. Bollywood celebs walked the runway, oozing confidence. Then there was Ananya Panday, who stole the show with her exquisite flair. She captivated us as she strolled down the runway, sporting an outfit that was nothing short of flawless. Her outfit was a real expression of great craftsmanship. Let's check out what she wore.

Ananya Panday in longline blazer

Ananya Panday’s outstanding look featured a patterned jacket that was nothing short of spectacular. The blazer had a white-colored design with abstract motifs embellishing the fabric, giving the ensemble a distinct look. Ananya's decision to draw up the sleeves of her jacket to the elbow gave her a sleek and effortlessly elegant air. The blazer's attractiveness was enhanced with mirror work embellishments on the empire line length, shoulder pads, sleeves, and hem which added a touch of glitter and sparkle.

Her blazer had a broad shawl lapel collar, which added a touch of refinement to the look. The blazer emanated elegance and grace with its long line length. Ananya combined it with a V-neck shirt that was skillfully tucked inside to make the appearance even more enticing. The combination of the jacket and the shorts worn inside the blazer achieved the ideal blend of stylish and informal. As Ananya walked down the runway, it was clear that this outfit was a work of art. It was designed by Bibhu Mohapatra and highlighted his outstanding artistry as well as Ananya's ability to pull off this look flawlessly.

Hair, makeup, and accessories

Let's take a look at Ananya Panday's hair, makeup, and accessories at the LFW grand finale. Ananya accessorized her breathtaking outfit with a dazzling golden chain and pendant around her neck. The pendant was accented with an oval-shaped light pink colored stone, providing softness and elegance. Ananya wore muted-toned golden high heels that complemented her look wonderfully. The ankle strap shoes had bow-like straps that shimmered and added a touch of glitter as she moved down the runway.

Ananya Panday's hair and makeup at the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale were stunning. Her lovely, open hair featured a side partition, with the left half delicately tucked at the side of her head with gorgeous golden bobby pins. Her hair was styled into large bouncy waves on the right side, falling past her shoulder and giving a touch of glam to her entire image. Her makeup complimented her clothing nicely, with a smeared eyeliner look that brought a touch of gothic glamor to her eyes. Her rosy cheeks and peach lipstick made her look lovely and youthful. Ananya Panday looked amazing once again, confirming that she is a fashion icon in the making.

