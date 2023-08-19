Ananya Panday serves beach vacation vibes in printed semi-sheer bodysuit, matching ankle-length ruched skirt

As the anticipation for her upcoming movie, Dream Girl 2, with Ayshmann Khurana builds, Ananya Panday continues to captivate attention not only for her on-screen talent but also for her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, the stunning actress shared snapshots of herself donning an exquisite and one-of-a-kind outfit that exuded beach vacation vibes.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve into the intricacies of Ananya’s ensemble, exploring the details that made her stand out as a fashion icon? Are you ready?

Ananya Panday looked beyond beautiful in a multi-colored outfit

Styled by the creative genius Meagan Concessio, the Liger actress donned a captivating co-ord set from the renowned fashion label, Shoma The Label. The focal point of the ensemble was the mesmerizing Mermaid Dream Bodysuit, a semi-sheer masterpiece adorned with an eye-catching multi-colored beach print. This unlined bodysuit, featuring a convenient bottom snap closure, showcased the talented actress’ confidence and fashion-forward outlook. Priced at approximately Rs. 29,520, the bodysuit combined comfort and style seamlessly. Complementing the bodysuit was the Island Gyal Ruched Skirt, an ankle-length wonder with an elasticated waistband. Adorned with the same captivating multi-colored beach print, the skirt added an element of elegance and sophistication to the overall look. Valued at approximately Rs. 35,591, the skirt exemplified her ability to carry off diverse styles with ease.

Advertisement

She completed the outfit with matching off-white strappy heels. Furthermore, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress also demonstrated her keen eye for detail by thoughtfully accessorizing her ensemble. The Poppy Turq Danglers, priced at Rs. 6,500, and the Pearl Beaded Stack Bracelet, valued at Rs. 2,200, were both courtesy of Radhika Agarwal Jewels, an esteemed contemporary luxe jewelry boutique in Mumbai. These accessories not only added a touch of luxury but also elevated the ensemble to new heights. In addition, Panday sported matching rings from E3K Jewelry, showcasing her commitment to cohesive styling. Her choice of accessories was a testament to her ability to effortlessly blend high fashion with a hint of sophistication.

To complement the captivating ensemble, the Student Of The Year 2 actress opted for a hairstyle that exuded carefree elegance. Her hair, styled into loose cascading curls, beautifully framed her shoulders, adding to the overall charm of the outfit. The subtle makeup look, featuring light eyeshadow and nude glossy lipstick, perfectly harmonized with the ensemble. This minimalistic approach to makeup highlighted the talented diva’s natural beauty, allowing her outfit to take center stage. Ananya Panday’s recent fashion choice showcased her innate ability to effortlessly merge style, creativity, and sophistication. There are no doubts about the fact that this look has further solidified her status as a true fashion icon. As she continues to promote Dream Girl 2, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike can look forward to more awe-inspiring ensembles that will undoubtedly set new trends in the world of fashion.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani pairs expensive floral-print midi-dress by Zimmermann with extravagant Christian Louboutin pumps