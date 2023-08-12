Ananya Panday sets the internet ablaze in a sun-kissed yellow saree

The Gen Z Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday has captured the attention of fashion connoisseurs with her flawless sense of style. She effortlessly oozes class and sensuality with every appearance, creating new fashion trends too in the process. Ananya bravely plays with vivid colors, micro length patterns, and bodycon dresses, resulting in a melange of looks that are an ideal fusion of modern and traditional. She pulls off any outfit with ease and confidence, whether it is for red carpet occasions, everyday excursions, or airport appearances. Additionally, Ananya's easy transition between elegant attire and stylish streetwear demonstrates her adaptability and style-conscious attitude.

Ananya Panday took to flaunting a gorgeous saree by the feted designer Manish Malhotra that was brilliant yellow. She had us hooked to her brilliant smile and that signature self-assured demeanor. Her sun-kissed skin and the saree's sunny color lent a mesmerizing visual impression. Ananya handled herself with ease with the drape.

In a vibrant yellow saree by Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday sparkles

Ananya Panday attended an event wearing a gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree in a vivid yellow color. A bunch of glistening sequins on the border of the basic saree gave it a lively shine that complemented her vivacious personality nicely. Her halter neck top, which was the focal point of her outfit and was entirely covered in transparent yellow sequins, gave the conventional drape a dash of glitz and modernity. The look was styled by Meagan Concessio.

Kohl-Rimmed Eyes, Flawless Makeup, and Regal Jewelry Steal the Show!

Ananya Panday exhibited a mesmerizing appearance with her kohl-rimmed eyes and immaculate nude makeup base by the talented makeup artist Stacy Gomes. Her trademark hairdo, straight hair split in the center and tucked behind her earlobes, gave her image a touch of class. Hair stylist Nidhi Chang's deft touch wonderfully matched her look. Ananya decked herself out with stunning jewelry from Amrapali Jewels and Curio Cottage to add a bit of glitz. Her gorgeous costume was finished off with similar emerald bangles and earrings that dangled from her wrists.

We love how Ananya Panday aced this fashion vibe inspiring and dazzling everyone. Let us know if you liked this look too, as much as we did. Let us know in the comments below.

