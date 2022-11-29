Ananya Panday sets the ramp on fire in a Rimzim Dadu co-ord set

Ananya Panday makes the fashion watchers stop and stare as she walks the ramp in a statement-making custom-made Rimzim Dadu ensemble. The designer outfit certainly proves nothing beats the perfection of a sartorial coordinated set, especially when it’s curated in unexpected colors and fabrics. Scroll on as we decode the actress’s complete look.

Ananya Panday in a Rimzim Dadu co-ord set

“Bold, Blue, and Breath-taking” are the words that best describe Ananya’s showstopping look as she made an appearance in a standout number in blue and gave a nod to the designer label’s signature cord work. The label's signature cording technique and the sartorial silhouette prove we are in the future of fashion. The diva’s OOTN consisted of a blue strapless crop top featuring cords in a standout wavy pattern for a bustier neckline and a matching blue cut-out skirt featuring queues of tasteful blue petals made entirely out of cords. The ensemble certainly exudes a futuristic and fabulous vibe. While the designer is known to embrace experimenting with fabrics and cords, this time he made sure the dress symbolizes the Mahindra's twin peaks logo while keeping up with the label’s signature cord-work aesthetic.

To add to the fierce look, Ananya paired the all-blue ensemble with statement blue shimmer eyes, a well-contoured face, nude lips, and gorgeously gelled side-parted wavy hair. The actress kept the accessories to the minimum and went with minimal earrings and quirky blue-black rings. Another standout element that added drama to her all-blue ensemble has to be the matching blue pointed-toe pumps.

Ananya’s statement blue ensemble certainly convinces us to go bold and blue this party season. Her look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

