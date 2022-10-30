Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: 9 looks from a spooky Saturday Halloween party

Welcome to a spicy Halloween story. It talks about costumes and colours. Many loud, chic, and nostalgic unveilings were made by your Bollywood celebrities and their pals. When a fashion set gets together and parties, it becomes a spectacular note-taking time. We took ours and now it's yours to read. We've all been seeing Orhan Awatramani's face everywhere and last night he turned host to a fun party that marked a happy Halloween for Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others.

Take a look at who-wore-what and turned up the volume.

Orhan Awatramani The hero of the night. He rocked a white t-shirt, and distressed denim jeans and layered up with a waistcoat. His dapper look included sunnies and suede lace-up combat boots. Those props, what player would you pick if you could? Orhan's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Sara Ali Khan She put on a hot girl show. The Atrangi Re actress chose a mini faux leather skirt with an overlap and teamed it with a corseted embellished blouse. She styled it up with a sling bag and lace-up black heeled boots. Her shimmery eye makeup looks fabulous, right? Sara's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Navya Naveli Nanda The princess arrived, dressed as Jasmine. The cutest girl showed up as a Disney character from Aladdin. Her blue cropped blouse had mini sheer sleeves and gold embellishments. It was teamed with a high-waisted maxi skirt which had layers of sheer fabric. She wore her princess crown, a single chain, and strappy silver flat footwear.

Navya's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ibrahim Ali Khan A leather jacket never seems to go out of style and the boy knows it too well. He picked out a white t-shirt and topped it off with a black zipper jacket and blue jeans. Brown formal shoes are the best, that's the bet you could count on for suave to become the title of your look. Ibrahim's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Janhvi Kapoor Channeling her inner Morticia Addams from The Addams Family so perfectly. She was seen in an off-shoulder bodycon knee-length dress. The monotone ensemble was all hot with a plum-hued pout and pointed-toe pumps. Janhvi's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ahan Shetty Black is the chosen one. Last night was about it all. The Tadap actor sported a black tee and trousers with lace-up polished shoots. Like this outfit that looks like a cop's costume? Ahan's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday Pretty Poo is here! Do you miss Kareena Kapoor Khan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's look? The Liger actress nailed her look in a pink strappy and sparkly crop top with an asymmetric hem. She teamed it with a high-waisted nude faux leather mini skirt that had a mini slit. Ananya looked stunning as she further included a holographic shoulder bag, sports shoes, sunnies, and studded earrings. Ananya's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on our #OMB scale.

Aryan Khan Black outfits continue to be on our minds and jackets especially. Grab one for fall. The Khan boy put on a black tee which was partially ripped and was sealed off with black pants. He completed his night look with a single chain, a shrug, and a jacket. Strong on kohl, yeah? Aryan's look gets MOOD as a rating on our #OMB scale.