Ananya Panday shows how to live your next holiday to the fullest in pretty printed outfits

Our endless wait for a vitamin D soak proves that our patience is being tested. We can only dream of sipping some piña coladas by the beach dressed in a bikini as soon as possible. Monsoon, are you leaving us yet, we need to stop mourning about a happy sunny day, please. For some of us thinking of a vacation right now under the grey skies is a hard pass and then there's Ananya Panday sunbathing in style. Ah, the Capri joys are bountiful. A few days ago she was an Island girl smiling and slaying, her picture drop from Italy was proof. She's already onto her next parade and Rome is her current chosen destination. She is love. She is the merriest water baby.

Have a staycation planned for when the sun rolls out again or right now to a country that's having its peak summertime? Here are some outfits to keep ticked for the Liger actress makes it a breeze kind of a feeling to wear the best and make a statement. She just showed us how to party with prints in not one dress but four outfits. The takeaway? It's good to look glamourous and holiday-ready.



It's never too early to own a dress and it's never too good an idea to have a blissful stroll time without dressed in a cute ensemble like this. This Princess Polly colourful printed Barrett mini dress featured a deep V neckline, noodle straps, a ruched bodice, and a frilled asymmetric hem. Ananya's lemon sorbet day was a peppy one with Chloé flats, gold earrings, a necklace with stars as charms, stacked bracelets, sunnies, and a shoulder bag.

Now it's time to outdo your bikini game. This green floral printed two-piece bikini set featured a halter-neck bralette and side criss-cross detailed bottoms. You can also style this combo with low-waist comfy pants.



Off to get yourself some lunch? Or a date? Or a chill walk by the park? Tap into a warm summer-y look in a tea-length tiered dress. This strapless and lightweight printed ensemble featured a smocked-detailed bodice. Ananya wore her multi-coloured dress with a beaded necklace which had two colourful pendants, mini drop earrings, and flat footwear.

