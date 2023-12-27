Ananya Panday shows how to SLAY an oversized blazer instead of boring jackets this winter; take notes

Ananya Panday, the Gen-Z darling, has captured everyone's attention yet again with her immaculate fashion sense. After enthralling viewers with her excellent performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the young actress was spotted at the airport, getting set to take off in extravagance. Ananya easily raised the fashion standard high in contemporary but statement-making attire.

Her airport ensemble was a fantastic combination of ease and flair, showing her distinctive taste in clothing. The Dream Girl 2 actress demonstrated once again why she is regarded as a style star among youngsters with her immaculate sense of fashion. Ananya Panday rarely misses to wow with her fashion choices, whether on or off the set. Let's take a peek at her most recent airport outfit.

Ananya Panday in beige co-ord and oversized blazer

Panday showed off her flair for style once more at the airport, this time in a lovely beige co-ord ensemble. Her attire had a hooded top that complimented the wide-leg loose pants, giving her look a casual yet elegant attitude. Ananya topped her ensemble with an oversized fitting jacket to lend a sense of refinement.

With its notched lapel collar and eye-catching checkered fabric, this blazer easily boosted her suit. The sparkling sequin-encrusted artwork on the back of the jacket, however, was the true show stopper, bringing a touch of glamor and dazzle.

The Liger fame's selection of this matched outfit demonstrated her ability to seamlessly combine relaxation and elegance.

Ananya Panday’s choice of accessories

Panday completed her beige co-ord ensemble with a similar beige-hued cap, which not only provided a chic appeal but also assured optimum comfort. She carried a long-sized shoulder bag in a deep dark brown color that was both useful and elegant. Her whole look was well-complimented by the Loewe Squeeze bag, which is noted for its sumptuous appeal.

Ananya finished off her ensemble with a pair of white shoes that emanated youthful appeal. These bright Skechers shoes with colorful straps brought a whimsical touch to her attire. What's more, these comfortable sneakers are only Rs. 6,999, making them a must-have for any fashion fan searching for both style and affordability.

Ananya's open hairstyle contributed to the overall appeal of her style, giving her a lovely and carefree aspect. Her style skills remain on the mark, whether she's dazzling the red carpet or merely boarding a flight.

Ananya Panday has yet another time proven her fashion savvy with her latest airport outfit. She is known for her flawless style choices, and this winter she easily perfected the art of elegance by foregoing standard coats in favor of an oversized fit blazer.

This daring gesture not only highlighted her fashion-forward attitude but also brought a sense of affluence to her attire. Her ability to pull off this outfit with ease demonstrates her flexibility and natural taste in style.

So, how do you feel about Ananya's fashion preference? Please let us know in the comments section below.

