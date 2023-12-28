Ananya Panday shows joggers cargo pants and tank top can make for HOTTEST combo this party season

Ananya Panday, the Gen-Z fashion princess, keeps finding ways to enchant us with her regal taste in style. She flawlessly adopts every design trend, from beautiful flower-printed short skirts to tastefully draped sarees. Her stylist just released some lovely photos of Ananya wearing a tank top and cargo leggings, and she looked amazing!

The Dream Girl 2 actress’ fashion adaptability was well highlighted by the pairing of a relaxed tank top and edgy cargo pants. Ananya Panday projected cool-girl vibes with her bright grin and confident manner. Let's take a peek at her most recent outfit.

Ananya Panday in blue tank top and black cargo pants

Ananya Panday recently wowed the fashion world with her lovely blue top, which enhanced her attractiveness. The top, which was embellished with exquisite lace details and a ribbed and knit design, draped gently on thin straps, lending delicacy to the ensemble.

The Liger fame’s exceptional sense of style was highlighted by this blue beauty's faultless pairing with black high-waisted leggings. The jogging cargo pants from Polite Society offered a modern and edgy touch to the whole appearance.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan diva mixed elegance with a dash of street flair, illustrating yet another time that she is a real fashion star. Her fashion choices continue to encourage fashion aficionados to experiment with and embrace their own distinct looks.

Ananya Panday’s choice of accessories

The Gehraiyaan star knows how to take a simple look to the next level with the perfect accessories. She added a glamorous touch to her style by wearing oval-shaped hoop earrings. With their unusual uneven finish, these golden-toned hoops provided an extra dash of coolness to her entire look.

Ananya completed her ensemble with a pair of Zohra hoop earrings, which were priced at Rs. 3,500. These earrings, from the well-known brand, offered a stunning and budget-friendly choice. To complete her look, she opted for pointed-toe Jimmy Choo stiletto heels. These boots added a touch of perfection to her entire outfit.

More about hair and makeup

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress’ makeup is typically nice, and her most recent look was certainly no different. She used a dewy makeup base that made her skin seem vibrant and fresh. Her cheekbones were shaped wonderfully, accentuating her natural features while providing her face a sculpted appearance.

The Khaali Peeli diva’s lashes stole the show, with layers of mascara making her eyes shine and adding a touch of elegance to her entire appearance. She picked a lovely pink lipstick that completely complimented her makeup to accent her exquisite face.

The SOTY 2 fame, despite her innate beauty, understands how to accentuate her features with the correct makeup. Moving on to her hair, she pulled off a swept-back bun with a center parting with ease.

Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya Panday's skilled stylist, was responsible for her gorgeous look. Her beautiful clothing, contemporary accessories, and immaculate makeup really made her stand out. If you liked Ananya's outfit as much as we did, let us know in the comments section below.

