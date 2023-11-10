Ananya Panday shuns lehengas for THIS soft pink co-ord jacket set worth Rs. 2.8 lakh

Ananya Panday has always had an evident fondness for lehengas, and her breathtaking choices never fail to wow us. As Diwali neared, everyone was waiting to see what she would wear to the much-anticipated festivities. And she did not disappoint! Ananya was spotted wearing a stunning lehenga set at Manish Malhotra's previous Diwali party, leaving everyone in amazement.

However, it appears that Dream Girl 2-star is ditching lehengas in favor of a new style of traditional attire. We're obsessed with her outfit from the recently concluded Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali party. Her costume was exquisitely detailed, with beautiful embroidery and a wonderful combination of traditional and contemporary features.

Let’s divulge into the details of the Liger fame’s traditional fit.

Ananya Panday's soft pink co-ord set with cape jacket

The Gehraiyaan actress wore a gorgeous pink co-ord combination with a jacket that left everyone in awe. The co-ord set was embellished with elaborate geometric embroidered designs that were wonderfully emphasized with delicate threadwork. The rose pink costume was covered with silver glittering decorations that caught the light effortlessly, adding a sense of shine and glamor.

The top's V-neckline provided a touch of appeal, and the gorgeous pink jacket overlay offered an extra layer of sophistication. The combination emanated grace and refinement when paired with wide-leg flared trousers. Ritika Mirchandani's pink geometric embroidered jacket set definitely stole the stage. However, the stunning beauty of this garment comes at a high cost, costing a staggering amount of Rs. 2,89,000.

Dive into the details of Ananya's hair makeup and accessories

The Khaali Peeli star’s accessory game was on point, perfectly complementing her lovely attire. She picked silver stud earrings with a faint sheen to keep things simple yet stylish. She accessorized her attire with a similar stone-studded choker, providing a touch of glamor and refinement. For footwear, Panday made a bold fashion statement in open-toed box heels decorated with eye-catching silver studs. These shoes not only complemented her appearance, but also imparted an air of elegance and grace to it. Ananya is an expert at accessorizing, easily enhancing her fashion game with these well selected items.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh fame’s makeup was all about brightness and a whimsical touch. She went with a glossy cosmetics base that gave her complexion a dewy radiance and complemented her entire appearance wonderfully. Her deeply reddened cheeks were the focus of her makeup, adding a rush of color and a young appeal. Her brows were properly maintained and formed, lending a polished and defined appearance to her face.

The SOTY 2-star kept her eyes basic yet exquisite with a tiny touch of eyeliner, emphasizing her innate attractiveness. She finished off her blushy and bouncy pink look with dark pink lipstick that brought a punch of color to her lips. Ananya styled her hair in an uncomplicated middle-parted look, leaving it open in soft waves. Her makeup and hairstyle perfectly complemented the outfit, creating a polished and beautiful overall appearance.

We'd love to hear from you! What are your opinions on Ananya Panday's decision to ditch the customary lehengas in favor of a trendy co-ord jacket set in soft pink for the Diwali party? Did you find her appearance inspiring?

