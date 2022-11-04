Ananya Panday SLAYS in an Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress

The Liger actress recently dropped a picture on her Instagram slaying in a one-shoulder printed dress by Aadnevik and we are obsessed. Ananya Panday casually reminds us why one-shoulder outfits are a must-have in every wardrobe. Read on for the Ananya-approved way of styling an off-shoulder dress.

Ananya Panday in Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress

With just the right blend of glamour and grace, Ananya Panday’s Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress is a sartorial inspiration. The designer dress is worth $10030 or Rs.8,26,472.00 and is curated with a flowy mesh fabric with striking print and risqué cutout details at the neckline. The dress also features an exposed back zip and push-pin closures along with an exaggerated side slit at the hem and lacy knit trim at the side. The sultry ensemble is accentuated with a gold-toned belt for a cinched waist look. The young actress styled the sartorial number with gold bracelets and classic gold hoops . To complete her look, Ananya went with loose curls and let her hair down. For her makeup, she went with flushed cheeks, a neat stroke of eyeliner, and glossy coral lips.

This vogue off-shoulder ensemble pulled off by the actress can be a great pick for a party or a night out with the girls. Take cues from Ananya’s look and style your off-shoulder dress like a pro.

Ananya’s off-shoulder dress gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

