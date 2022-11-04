Ananya Panday SLAYS in an Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress
Ananya Panday recently dropped a picture on the ‘gram where she is effortlessly pulling off a statement Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress. Scroll on for the complete breakdown.
The Liger actress recently dropped a picture on her Instagram slaying in a one-shoulder printed dress by Aadnevik and we are obsessed. Ananya Panday casually reminds us why one-shoulder outfits are a must-have in every wardrobe. Read on for the Ananya-approved way of styling an off-shoulder dress.
Ananya Panday in Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress
With just the right blend of glamour and grace, Ananya Panday’s Aadnevik one-shoulder printed dress is a sartorial inspiration. The designer dress is worth $10030 or Rs.8,26,472.00 and is curated with a flowy mesh fabric with striking print and risqué cutout details at the neckline. The dress also features an exposed back zip and push-pin closures along with an exaggerated side slit at the hem and lacy knit trim at the side. The sultry ensemble is accentuated with a gold-toned belt for a cinched waist look. The young actress styled the sartorial number with gold bracelets and classic gold hoops. To complete her look, Ananya went with loose curls and let her hair down. For her makeup, she went with flushed cheeks, a neat stroke of eyeliner, and glossy coral lips.
This vogue off-shoulder ensemble pulled off by the actress can be a great pick for a party or a night out with the girls. Take cues from Ananya’s look and style your off-shoulder dress like a pro.
Ananya’s off-shoulder dress gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?
